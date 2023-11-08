Dispute resolutionLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikesTrade unions

RMT and train operators agree potential deal to end strikes

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber RMT general secretary Mick Lynch
joshua bratt / Alamy Stock Photo
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch
joshua bratt / Alamy Stock Photo

The RMT union and train operators have agreed on a deal which could potentially end their long-running dispute over pay and job security.

The union and the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operators, have agreed a memorandum of understanding which sets out a process for a way forward, including a backdated 2022 pay rise and job security guarantees.

No further details about the deal have been published, but the BBC reported that it includes a backdated pay rise for 2022 of 5%, or £1,750, and job security guarantees such as no compulsory redundancies until the end of 2024.

Rail strikes

Minimum service levels set and agency worker cover could return

Who is on strike and when?

The RMT will put the agreement to its members in a ballot that will close on 30 November. If accepted, the national dispute mandate will be terminated to allow negotiations with train operators to take place at local levels.

This will mean no strike action will be scheduled over the Christmas period and into spring next year. No strike further strike dates have been scheduled.

A joint statement said the discussions would be aimed at addressing train operators’ proposals on the changing needs and expectations of passengers, as well as unlocking further increases for staff, to help to secure a sustainable, long-term future for the railway.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is a welcome development and our members will now decide in an e-referendum whether they want to accept this new offer from the RDG.”

The RMT’s dispute with train operators began more than a year and a half ago, and strikes have been stages since June last year.

The train drivers union Aslef remains in dispute with the RDG.

The government is set to enact strikes minimum service levels legislation for rail, ambulance and border security staff before Christmas.

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

