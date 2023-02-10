RMT rejects ‘dreadful’ pay offers in rail dispute

The RMT has rejected the latest pay offers from Network Rail and the train operating companies in the ongoing dispute over pay, job security or working conditions.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the train operators, made a new pay offer last month, which included a backdated pay rise of 5%, and a 4% increase this year. Network Rail also proposed a revised offer.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We have carried out an in-depth consultation of our 40,000 members and the message we have received loud and clear is to reject these dreadful offers.

“Our members cannot accept the ripping up of their terms and conditions or to have safety standards on the railway put into jeopardy under the guise of so-called modernisation.

“If our union did accept these offers, we would see a severe reduction in scheduled maintenance tasks, making the railways less safe, the closure of all ticket offices and thousands of jobs stripped out of the industry when the railways need more investment not less.

“We have carried out an extensive listening exercise and our members have spoken.

“It is now time for the employers and the government to listen to railway workers in their tens of thousands.

“Our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes to get a negotiated settlement that meets our members’ reasonable expectations on jobs, pay and working conditions.”

The RMT union has said it is seeking an “unconditional” pay offer, a job security agreement and no detrimental changes being imposed on members’ terms, conditions and working practices. It views Network Rail’s plans for maintenance, as unsafe, unhealthy for members and unworkable.

RMT said it will now seek further meetings with Network Rail and RDG in order to work towards a negotiated settlement.

The RMT, members of which went on strike for 10 days over the Christmas period, is making preparations for a re-ballot as the existing strike mandate runs out in May 2023.

Speaking last month, when it made the new pay offer, Steve Montgomery, RDG chair, said: “This is a fair offer that gives RMT members a significant uplift over the next two years – weighted particularly for those on lower incomes who we know are most feeling the squeeze – while allowing the railway to innovate and adapt to new travel patterns. It also means we can offer our people more varied, rewarding careers.

“With taxpayers still funding up to an extra £175 million a month to make up the shortfall in revenue post-covid, we urge the RMT to put this offer to its members so we can bring an end to this damaging dispute for our people, our passengers and the long-term future of Britain’s railways.”

