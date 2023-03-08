RMT suspends Network Rail strike

There are slim signs of a breakthrough in the rail dispute after the RMT union announced that it has suspended a strike planned for 16 March for its members working for Network Rail.

However, industrial action planned at 14 train operating companies planned for 16, 18 and 20 March remains in place.

Without the strike at Network Rail, which manages the rail infrastructure nationally, disruption will be reduced and is likely to vary between train operators.

The RMT’s national executive committee took the decision to suspend all industrial action on Network Rail after it received a new pay offer, details of which have not been disclosed.

It added: “Further updates will be given on aspects of the national rail dispute in the coming days.”

Network Rail had previously offered pay rises of 5% for 2022-23 and 4% for 2023-24, in exchange for changes to working practices, and it is understood that the new offer is similar as no new money has been made available by the government.

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “The RMT leadership’s decision to put Network Rail’s deal to its membership is a welcome development, but train operating staff will rightly be asking why their union continues to deny them the opportunity to have their say on our equivalent offer.

“Instead of inflicting more lost pay on its members and disruption to our passengers, we are calling on the union to call off their strikes and meet us for urgent talks to resolve this dispute.”

The Department of Transport is also urging the RMT to allow its members to vote on the offer.

Previously, the RMT said it is focused on coming to a negotiated settlement and it had undertaken an in-depth consultation with its members before the decision to reject the pay offer was made.

Rail strikes began last summer and included 10 days of strikes over the Christmas period. The RMT has previously said that it would re-ballot its members to provide a new mandate for strike when the current one expires in May.

