Personnel Today

RMT suspends Network Rail strike

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Sam Oaksey / Alamy
Sam Oaksey / Alamy

There are slim signs of a breakthrough in the rail dispute after the RMT union announced that it has suspended a strike planned for 16 March for its members working for Network Rail.

However, industrial action planned at 14 train operating companies planned for 16, 18 and 20 March remains in place.

Without the strike at Network Rail, which manages the rail infrastructure nationally, disruption will be reduced and is likely to vary between train operators.

The RMT’s national executive committee took the decision to suspend all industrial action on Network Rail after it received a new pay offer, details of which have not been disclosed.

Industrial action

Who is on strike and when?

It added: “Further updates will be given on aspects of the national rail dispute in the coming days.”

Network Rail had previously offered pay rises of 5% for 2022-23 and 4% for 2023-24, in exchange for changes to working practices, and it is understood that the new offer is similar as no new money has been made available by the government.

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “The RMT leadership’s decision to put Network Rail’s deal to its membership is a welcome development, but train operating staff will rightly be asking why their union continues to deny them the opportunity to have their say on our equivalent offer.

“Instead of inflicting more lost pay on its members and disruption to our passengers, we are calling on the union to call off their strikes and meet us for urgent talks to resolve this dispute.”

The Department of Transport is also urging the RMT to allow its members to vote on the offer.

Previously, the RMT said it is focused on coming to a negotiated settlement and it had undertaken an in-depth consultation with its members before the decision to reject the pay offer was made.

Rail strikes began last summer and included 10 days of strikes over the Christmas period. The RMT has previously said that it would re-ballot its members to provide a new mandate for strike when the current one expires in May.

HR roles in the travel and transport on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in the travel and transport sector

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Train drivers strike in February announced

The wellbeing challenges facing HR in 2023

Features list 2023 – submitting content to Personnel...

Flexible Working Bill receives strong support from MPs

Interserve fined £4.4m following employee data breach

Personalised wellbeing the way forward in hybrid working...

Covid-19 has caused ‘unprecedented’ drop in life expectancy

Fifth of employees unsupported following baby loss

Nine in 10 want their employer to offer...

Smart businesses re-write the rules and put employee...