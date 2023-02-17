Royal Mail workers deliver ‘biggest strike vote in history’

Postal workers at Royal Mail have delivered the ‘biggest national strike vote in British history’, according to their union.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents Royal Mail Group workers, will set new strike dates after 95.9% voted to continue industrial action over pay, terms and conditions, on a 77.3% turnout.

Turnout has risen over the course of the dispute, with the two previous ballots achieving 77% and 72.2% turnout respectively. This is despite many Royal Mail staff retiring or leaving the company, the union said.

It claimed this vote was the biggest mandate for strike action since the implementation of the 2016 Trade Union Act.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “After two national ballots, 18 days of action, constant management intimidation and scores of unjust disciplinary cases against their colleagues, postal workers have shown their dignity and determination once again.

“This vote is a historic testament to CWU members across the country who have stood firm against the most severe attacks faced by any set of workers since the miners.

“I urge responsible voices in Royal Mail’s leadership to take stock of what has happened today.”

Dates for further Royal Mail strikes have not yet been announced. Eighteen days of strikes were held in 2022 and a further 24-hour strike on 16-17 February was cancelled following legal action from Royal Mail.

Royal Mail said in a statement: “We are disappointed that the CWU members who took part in the ballot have voted in favour of taking further industrial action. Royal Mail remain committed to resolving this dispute and want to agree a pay and change deal for our people.

“In the event the CWU do announce further strike action, we have plans to minimise disruption and get our services back to normal as soon as possible after strike action to keep people, businesses and the country connected.

“We remain committed to getting around the table with the CWU, resolving this dispute and agreeing a pay and change deal for our people. That is in the best interests of customers, Royal Mail and its employees.”

