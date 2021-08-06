Salaries heat up as candidate shortages worsen

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Starting salaries saw a record rise in July as candidate availability continued to drop and unemployment remained low. The UK Report on Jobs, compiled by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and KPMG, revealed that both permanent and temporary staff appointments rose at near-record rates in July.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.