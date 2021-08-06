Tech sectorHospitalityJob creation and lossesLabour marketPublic sector

Salaries heat up as candidate shortages worsen

by Jo Faragher
Starting salaries saw a record rise in July as candidate availability continued to drop and unemployment remained low. The UK Report on Jobs, compiled by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and KPMG, revealed that both permanent and temporary staff appointments rose at near-record rates in July. The rate of salary inflation was the sharpest in 24 years of collecting this data, the REC said, as employers struggled to find candidates. Temporary billings also grew at their quickest rate since June 1998. The REC put candidate shortages down to a number of factors, including concerns over job security due to the pandemic, a lack of European workers due to Brexit, and the low unemployment rate. London saw the quickest expansion in permanent staff appointments, and there were strong increases in temporary staff recruitment in London and the Midlands. The rate of growth in the south and north of England softened slightly, but was still “robust”, according to the report. Growth was strongest in the private sector, where demand for permanent staff increased at a slightly quicker pace than temporary. In the public sector, short-term vacancies rose more quickly. IT and computing was the sector with the highest demand for permanent staff, while blue collar and hospitality employers sought the most temporary workers. Kate Shoesmith, deputy chief executive of the REC, said it was “a good time to be looking for a new job”. “Employers are desperate to find good candidates for the many jobs on offer and this is reflected in starting salaries rising at the sharpest rate since the survey began in 1997. “This will likely motivate more people to be on the lookout for new opportuni
