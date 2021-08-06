Working from homeWorkplace cultureHybrid workingEquality & diversityHR strategy

Sharp divisions emerge between leaders and workers over employee experience

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Has the pandemic exacerbated divides between leaders and teams?
Photo: Girts Ragelis/Shutterstock
Has the pandemic exacerbated divides between leaders and teams?
Photo: Girts Ragelis/Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

It's a commonly heard criticism that leaders don't really listen to employees’ concerns. Part of executives’ unspoken brief after all is to exude positivity about the organisation, hoping this will pervade the workforce. Some complaints can be considered to be just routine grumbles but the advent of remote working en masse and the need to work differently in future may have exacerbated a divide in perceptions, according to newly published research. Gartner has found that organisations’ leaders are more likely to believe they are working in a culture of flexibility than employees. Additionally, leaders are much more likely to feel trusted than workers. Researchers found that 75% of leaders believed they were already operating within a culture of flexibility, whereas only 57% of employees agreed that their organisation embraced flexibility. Furthermore, three quarters (76%) of executives felt they had equipped staff with the resources to work virtually, but only 59% of employees believed the necessary investments had been made. Alexia Cambon, director in the Gartner HR practice, said on LinkedIn: “One of the most concerning trends to me emerging in our research is just how wide a perception gap there is between those most likely to be making the decisions about the future of work and those who will be experiencing it but may have very little say in shaping it.” Perhaps most intriguing was the finding that 75% of leaders believed they had taken their employees
Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

EY acquires Lane4 leadership development business

Gareth Southgate – a leader winning through coaching

Inclusive leadership for the future of work (webinar)

‘Speed up diversity’ finance regulators tell City

UK skills lag behind Europe in business and...

Staff who view managers as ‘ethical’ likely to...

Organisational culture: Michael Whitfield talks to Oven-Ready HR

Wellbeing is for leaders too: HR and the...

MOBO founder: Resilience can help leaders reset values

Leaders will show their softer side post-Covid, research...