Sharp divisions emerge between leaders and workers over employee experience

Gartner has found that organisations’ leaders are more likely to believe they are working in a culture of flexibility than employees. Additionally, leaders are much more likely to feel trusted than workers. Researchers found that 75% of leaders believed they were already operating within a culture of flexibility, whereas only 57% of employees agreed that their organisation embraced flexibility.Furthermore, three quarters (76%) of executives felt they had equipped staff with the resources to work virtually, but only 59% of employees believed the necessary investments had been made. Alexia Cambon, director in the Gartner HR practice, said on LinkedIn: “One of the most concerning trends to me emerging in our research is just how wide a perception gap there is between those most likely to be making the decisions about the future of work and those who will be experiencing it but may have very little say in shaping it.” Perhaps most intriguing was the finding that 75% of leaders believed they had taken their employees