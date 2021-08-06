Sharp divisions emerge between leaders and workers over employee experience

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.It's a commonly heard criticism that leaders don't really listen to employees’ concerns. Part of executives’ unspoken brief after all is to exude positivity about the organisation, hoping this will pervade the workforce. Some complaints can be considered to be just routine grumbles but the advent of remote working en masse and the need to work differently in future may have exacerbated a divide in perceptions, according to newly published research. Gartner has found that organisations’ leaders are more likely to believe they are working in a culture of flexibility than employees. Additionally, leaders are much more likely to feel trusted than workers. Researchers found that 75% of leaders believed they were already operating within a culture of flexibility, whereas only 57% of employees agreed that their organisation embraced flexibility.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper