Salary compression: The importance of a fair remuneration

Over recent years, particularly against a challenging commercial backdrop, some employers have opted to increase junior employees’ pay faster than their senior colleagues. Elena Bajada from executive search firm Major, Lindsey & Africa examines what HR leaders should be doing to ensure their pay structures remain fair.

In today’s competitive job market, salaries are a key indicator of value to employees. A recent survey highlighted that 82% of employees consider fair pay a critical factor in their job satisfaction and decision to stay with their current employer. This statistic underscores the importance of transparent and equitable salary practices, which not only foster a sense of fairness and motivation among employees but also play a significant role in attracting and retaining top talent.

Salaries that accurately reflect an employee’s contribution are fundamental to maintaining a motivated and productive workforce. When employees feel that their compensation aligns with their efforts and achievements, they are more likely to remain engaged and committed to their roles.

This alignment is particularly important in sectors where the demand for skilled professionals is high, and the competition for talent is fierce. Employers who fail to recognise and reward their employees’ contributions risk losing valuable team members to competitors who offer more attractive compensation packages.

The trend of increasing salaries for junior positions has significant implications for overall salary structures within organisations. As entry-level and junior employees receive higher pay, there is a natural upward pressure on the salaries of more senior roles.

This phenomenon can lead to salary compression, where the pay differences between junior and senior positions become minimal, potentially causing dissatisfaction among more experienced employees.

Salary structures

To address this issue, businesses must regularly review and adjust their salary structures to ensure they remain competitive and fair across all levels. This process involves benchmarking salaries against industry standards and considering factors such as experience, skills and performance. By doing so, companies can maintain a balanced and motivating compensation framework that supports career progression and rewards expertise.

One such benchmark is a recent survey by Major, Lindsey & Africa. It highlighted that compensation for general counsel and chief legal officers has seen a decrease for the first time since the survey began, with total actual cash compensation falling by 3%. Despite this, mid-career and junior lawyers have experienced pay increases, reflecting a shift in how value is recognised across different levels within organisations.

While competitive salaries are essential, they are not the only factor influencing employee retention. Businesses are increasingly turning to creative and budget-friendly strategies to enhance employee satisfaction and loyalty. When combined with market-rate salaries and fair compensation practices, these approaches not only help manage costs but also address the diverse needs and preferences of the modern workforce.

Fringe benefits

Non-cash incentives, such as recognition programmes, professional development opportunities, and wellness initiatives, can significantly boost employee morale and engagement. For example, offering training programmes or certifications can help employees advance their careers while demonstrating the company’s investment in their growth. Similarly, wellness programmes that promote physical and mental health can improve overall job satisfaction and reduce absenteeism.

Flexible work arrangements have become a highly valued benefit, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Allowing employees to work remotely or adopt flexible hours can enhance work-life balance and reduce stress. This flexibility can be especially appealing to employees with caring responsibilities or those seeking a better integration of their personal and professional lives.

Offering unique fringe benefits can set a company apart from its competitors and create a more attractive workplace. These benefits might include on-site childcare, pet-friendly offices, or subsidised transport. By addressing specific employee needs and preferences, businesses can foster a more inclusive and supportive work environment.

While offering competitive salaries is important, businesses must also be mindful of the risks associated with high compensation levels. Generous salaries can strain budgets and create disparities within the organisation. To manage these risks, HR teams should implement the following strategies:

Regular salary reviews: Conducting regular salary reviews ensures that compensation remains aligned with market trends and internal equity. This practice helps prevent salary compression and maintains a fair pay structure. Performance-based pay: Linking compensation to performance metrics can help control costs while rewarding high achievers. Performance-based pay structures incentivise employees to excel and contribute to the company’s success. Transparent communication: Clear and transparent communication about salary policies and decisions can build trust and reduce misunderstandings. Employees who understand how their pay is determined are more likely to feel valued and respected. Benchmarking against competitors: Regularly benchmarking salaries against industry standards helps ensure that the company remains competitive in attracting and retaining talent. This practice also provides insights into emerging compensation trends and best practices.

Ensuring that salaries reflect the value employees bring to a business is essential for maintaining a motivated and committed workforce. As junior pay rises impact overall salary structures, businesses must adapt to maintain fairness and competitiveness. By embracing creative and budget-friendly retention strategies, such as non-cash incentives, flexible schedules, and unique fringe benefits, companies can enhance employee satisfaction and loyalty.

However, these benefits are only valuable to employees who feel their remuneration is satisfactory and aligned with the market. Additionally, managing the risks associated with generous salaries through regular reviews, performance-based pay, and transparent communication will help sustain a balanced and effective compensation framework.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Compensation and benefits opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more compensation and benefits jobs