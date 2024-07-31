Lime bikes now available via salary sacrifice

Popular city bike hire company Lime is partnering with a cycle-to-work scheme to offer employees discounted minutes on electric bikes to use for commuting.

By joining CycleSaver’s salary sacrifice scheme, employees will be able to benefit from 28% to 47% savings on monthly minute bundles on Lime bikes.

Using the scheme, a 30-minute commute on a Lime bike could cost as little as £1.30. Staff can either opt for 500 minutes per month or 1,000 minutes per month as part of a flexible monthly subscription.

Unlike most salary sacrifice schemes, employees use CycleSaver to purchase a bike subscription, rather than purchasing a bike and paying back in installments.

The Lime option will be available in London, Nottingham and Milton Keynes where Lime’s e-bikes are available.

In May 2024, 52% of Lime trips in London occurred during peak commute hours, the company said.

Hal Stevenson, director of policy for Lime UKI, said the partnership would make hiring an e-bike “more affordable than ever for commuters”.

“Tens of thousands of people are already using Lime to commute every morning, so we hope companies and employees that are signed up to the UK’s cycle-to-work scheme take advantage of this,” he said.

“Offering a scheme that has discounts for both rental e-bikes as well as personal bikes is a great way for businesses to encourage more sustainable and active travel adoption by their employees.”

“CycleSaver’s cycle-to-work scheme caters specifically for the increasing number of individuals opting to use bike sharing schemes like Lime rather than owning a bike,” added CycleSaver CEO Dino Bertolis.

“The success of Lime is a testament to its fantastic product and changing habits of commuters. We believe the savings offered through our cycle-to-work scheme will attract even more regular users.”

Lime has run a shared e-bike service in London since 2018, and is also well-known for its e-scooter service, available in London, Greater Manchester and Milton Keynes.