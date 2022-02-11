Hybrid working: the tax implications to consider

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Travel expenses

Following the recent removal of work from home guidance in England and Scotland – although home working is still being encouraged in Wales and Northern Ireland – thousands of workers have began to return to their offices for at least a few days a week. It is now clear that many organisations plan to adopt hybrid working arrangements on a permanent basis, but there are a number of important employment tax and benefits issues that they should keep in mind.Employees who have to commute to work may have previously received some form of travel reimbursement from their employer if they were mainly working from home during the pandemic, which would be taxable and liable to National Insurance (NIC). But now, hybrid working raises the question of where the employee's permanent workplace is, and if reimbursed travel expenses are considered taxable. For tax purposes, a home can be a place of work, but is not always a permanent workplace – to be a permanent workplace, the employee must be required to work from home and perform substantive duties there. However, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) emphasises that in most cases, it is the employee’s personal choice to work from home. Ordinarily, a permanent workplace is any place where an employee’s attendance is frequent and follows a pattern. Travel between two workplaces is considered business travel; however, if one of those locations is the employee's home, HMRC may contend this is ordinary commuting (unless home is a “permanent workplace”) and any reimbursements are thus taxable and liable to NIC. A temporary workplace is where the employee performs duties of “limited duration” or for a “temporary purpose”. If an employee works at the same place for more than 24 months continuously, it is considered their permanent workplace. HMRC defines continuous work as doing at least 40% of your work from a single location. The key question is whether an employee's presence at the office has now become temporary or is simply the normal performance of their role.[pullquote]Hybrid working arrangements must be carefully structured for home to be a permanent workplace,