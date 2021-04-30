FTSE 100 re-ranked for best employee benefits

Work-life balance and family-friendly benefits were popular

A new league table that re-ranks the FTSE 100 in terms of the employee benefits they offer, as rated by staff, has been created – with some surprising results.

The research, by young person and graduate recruitment firm Debut, analysed scores from Glassdoor.com to compile its list. Top of the pile came Land Plc with a mark of 4.8 out of 5. This FTSE 100 company is only rated 98th in terms of its market cap.

In second and third places respectively were Phoenix Group Holdings (4.6) and Land Securities (4.6).

Others in the top 20 included two water companies – United Utilities (joint 8th with a score of 4.3), and Seven Trent (12th with a score of 4.2); as well as two pharmaceutical firms – AstraZeneca and Glaxosmithkline.

Comparing across industry sectors, the best companies for insurance, health and wellness were those in telecommunications (top), followed by those in the grocery sector, ahead of those in publishing, finance, and pharmaceuticals.

Grocery businesses were deemed best for retirement and financial benefits, while the telecommunications sector came top for family and parenting perks. Telecos also came top for offering the best holiday and time-off benefits as well as those for more broader benefits (including employee discounts, season ticket loans, gym memberships, and bike to work schemes).

Commenting on the figures, a Debut spokesperson said: “Everyone has a different idea in their mind of the perfect work-life balance. For some, it might mean flexible working hours and a bike to work scheme, while others might value parental leave and childcare vouchers. But a company’s policy on flexible working, maternity and paternity leave, remote working, or annual leave can all have a big impact on people’s motivation, job satisfaction, and professional success.”

The FTSE 100 rankings follow the announcement yesterday of the ‘Top 50 Employers For Women’ for 2021, with many of the winners singled out for their approach to their benefits for female employees.

Included in the Top 50 was the Department for Transport, which was recognised for proactively increasing its female staff numbers, mandating gender decoders to ensure the language in job adverts does not deter women from applying; and upskilling line managers to support the wellbeing of their staff throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was also praised for initiatives including a menopause support group plus providing mental health and resilience support for all staff.

Other winners from FTSE 100 firms included NatWest Group and Lloyds Banking Group.

