Shame about childcare responsibilities affects productivity, study finds

Parents are less productive when they feel 'ashamed' about childcare eating into their working day, according to a Durham University Business School study. The research, which involved 200 working parents, considered productivity levels, emotional stability and amount of shame parents felt about their family responsibilities while home working. It found that those who felt the most shame about looking after their children during work time, and those who had a lower level of emotional stability, were more likely to be less productive in their work generally, compared to those who did not feel ashamed about their family commitments. Researchers found that the decrease in productivity could be due to the fact that parents viewed work and childcare as being in competition with each other. This often meant that they put less effort into one in order to facilitate an increase in effort for the other.
