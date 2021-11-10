Black trainee who had bias complaint ‘shut down’ was victimised by manager

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

In January 2020, Ms Nyeko told her manager, Ms Monaghan, that she was concerned that there was “unconscious bias” against her in the team she had recently started working for, as she was not being included or being tasked with interesting work. She said she felt the team needed unconscious bias training and that she hoped to set up an internal employee resources group that would support black employees and offer unconscious bias training. Monaghan told the Central London employment tribunal that that the claimant did not give any specific examples of what she deemed to be “unconscious bias” and that she did not refer to race discrimination specifically. However, it was believed by Monaghan and colleagues at AIG that Nyeko had been complaining of race discrimination, which the tribunal agreed. The claimant alleged that Monaghan had closed the discussion down when Monaghan said she had not seen discrimination on the team. This was denied by Monaghan, who told the tribunal: “I never said I had not seen any discrimination at AIG – I said in my [team] I had not seen it. I had no intention of closing it down… I was thinking very seriously about it. I asked for input.” However, the tribunal found that she had “closed down” the conversation about bias.The tribunal ruled that the claimant’s allegations about bias amounted to a protected act, a