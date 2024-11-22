BonusesLatest NewsTeam reward

Half of workers hope for seasonal bonus or gift from manager  

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
More than one in two workers (53%) are hoping for a seasonal bonus, while a similar proportion (48%) are expecting a gift from their manager.

Research by Workhuman found that while UK employees are facing significant financial pressures this festive season, workplace gratitude is still a priority among workforces.

The company’s latest Human Workplace Index, which surveyed more than 1,000 full-time staff, showed that 63% of respondents feel stressed by holiday expenses, yet 42% still plan to buy gifts for colleagues.

More than half (56%) think gifts are a reflection of their performance, which Workhuman believes underscores the importance of workplace appreciation during the holiday season. In light of the findings, it says employers have a unique chance to promote a season of appreciation in the workplace.

Among respondents, 56% prioritised end-of-year gratitude for their colleagues, with the most common ways being verbal thanks (68%) or physical gifts (62%).

More than four in five (82%) of those surveyed reported also increased camaraderie and team events during the festive season.

Niamh Graham, senior vice president of global human experience at Workhuman, said: “The year-end offers a special opportunity to amplify appreciation, celebrate achievements, and make employees feel truly valued. A well-crafted recognition programme not only boosts year-end gratitude but also serves as a long-term investment in employee satisfaction and company culture.”

The study also showed more than three in four (77%) would use points from peer-to-peer recognition programmes to purchase Christmas gifts, while a similar percentage (76%) agreed that points-based rewards could help ease holiday spending pressures.

More than three in five (61%) believe a formal recognition programme would help them express gratitude more naturally and more often.

Graham added: “As businesses navigate the challenges of a fluctuating economy, recognition is crucial for fostering a culture of gratitude that lasts throughout the year. When done right, recognition goes beyond holiday gifts, creating lasting connections and positive effects on employee engagement, morale, and an environment where employees feel valued year-round.”

