HR insights: Cost of living crisis and hybrid working (webinar)

by XpertHR
The 60-minute webinar will look at how HR can support workers with the cost of living and the shift to hybrid working
HR anticipates that 2023 will be another challenging year as it plays a key role in protecting the business in uncertain economic times, while also supporting employees sustainably through the cost-of-living crisis, according to the latest XpertHR survey of the profession.

In XpertHR’s 60-minute webinar at 11am GMT on Wednesday 7 December 2022, Noelle Murphy, HR insights editor at XpertHR, and Gemma Dale, HR professional, author and lecturer, outline the latest data on HR’s priorities for 2023. These priorities include the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and continuing challenges around hybrid working.

The webinar includes a Q&A session.

The one-hour webinar will cover:

  • the latest XpertHR findings on employers’ responses to the cost-of-living crisis;
  • HR priorities for 2023 as shared by HR professionals in XpertHR’s latest pulse survey;
  • a round-up of emerging research around hybrid working issues; and
  • practical steps that HR can take to address these issues.

Webinar presenter and speaker

Noelle Murphy is a senior HR insights editor at XpertHR. She has a background in qualitative and quantitative research and psychology. Noelle sets the research agenda for HR practice outside of pay. This involves devising and managing the HR practice research programme, including monitoring and recording key HR metrics, such as absence rates and costs, labour turnover and the make-up and breakdown of the HR function.

Gemma Dale is an experienced HR director, a Chartered Fellow of the CIPD, and a regular speaker and writer on a variety of HR topics. These include employee engagement, flexible working and workforce wellbeing. She is the author of “Flexible Working” and “How to Work Remotely” and a senior lecturer at Liverpool John Moores University.

