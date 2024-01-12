Statutory paternity leave changes to be enacted in April

The government has published draft legislation allowing fathers or partners to split their statutory paternity leave into blocks.

The Paternity Leave Amendment Regulations 2024, which will apply in all cases where the expected week of childbirth falls on or after 6 April 2024, will allow paternity leave to be split into two blocks of one week at any point in the first year after the birth or adoption of their child.

Currently fathers or partners can only take one continuous block of paternity leave of one or two weeks, and this must be taken within the first eight weeks after birth.

The notice period required for each period of leave will be shortened to 28 days, or four weeks. Under the current legislation, employees must give notice that they intend to take leave 15 weeks prior to the expected week of childbirth.

The changes were announced by the government in June 2023, when it published its response to a consultation on parental leave and pay.

Although the regulations will apply for parents of children born or adopted on or after 6 April 2024, the regulations will come into force on 8 March.

Several other family-friendly regulations will come into effect on 6 April in England, Scotland and Wales, including enhanced redundancy protections for new parents, carer’s leave and the right to request flexible working from day one of employment.

