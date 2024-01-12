AdoptionLatest NewsPaternityMaternity and paternity

Statutory paternity leave changes to be enacted in April

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

The government has published draft legislation allowing fathers or partners to split their statutory paternity leave into blocks.

The Paternity Leave Amendment Regulations 2024, which will apply in all cases where the expected week of childbirth falls on or after 6 April 2024, will allow paternity leave to be split into two blocks of one week at any point in the first year after the birth or adoption of their child.

Currently fathers or partners can only take one continuous block of paternity leave of one or two weeks, and this must be taken within the first eight weeks after birth.

Statutory paternity leave changes

Date set for new family-friendly regulations

Fathers in HR feel paternity leave has impacted careers

The notice period required for each period of leave will be shortened to 28 days, or four weeks. Under the current legislation, employees must give notice that they intend to take leave 15 weeks prior to the expected week of childbirth.

The changes were announced by the government in June 2023, when it published its response to a consultation on parental leave and pay.

Although the regulations will apply for parents of children born or adopted on or after 6 April 2024, the regulations will come into force on 8 March.

Several other family-friendly regulations will come into effect on 6 April in England, Scotland and Wales, including enhanced redundancy protections for new parents, carer’s leave and the right to request flexible working from day one of employment.

 

Personnel Today Awards newsletter

Be the first to read updates relating to the annual Personnel Today Awards, celebrating excellence in HR and L&D among employers and suppliers.

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR business partner jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Sharp rise in businesses promoting their support for...

Fathers in HR feel paternity leave has impacted...

Currys introduces gender reassignment leave

Increasing paternity leave would shrink gender pay gap

Neonatal leave and parents’ redundancy protection bills become...

Lack of affordable childcare forcing UK women out...

Statutory maternity, paternity and sick pay rates to...

Fifth of employees unsupported following baby loss

Almost half of parents want better paternity leave

Why flexible working law fails new parents