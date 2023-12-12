Date set for day-one right to request flexible working

The right to request flexible working from day one of employment will come into effect on 6 April 2024 in England, Scotland and Wales.

The Flexible Working (Amendment) Regulations 2023, which remove the requirement for an employee to have 26 weeks’ service before they can make a formal flexible working request, were laid before Parliament yesterday (11 December).

No date for the implementation of the Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act 2023, which received Royal Assent earlier this year, has been set, although it is expected to come in on the same day as the day-one right. When enacted, this law will allow employees to make two flexible working requests in any 12-month period.

Employees will no longer have to explain the impact that granting the request would have on their role and how that might be dealt with. Employers will not be able to refuse a request until they have consulted with the staff member.

Acas recently ran a consultation on a draft code of practice for handling requests for flexible working, and it is currently reviewing the responses.

Despite growing appetite for flexible working among employees, recent research by Timewise found that the number of jobs advertised with part-time or flexible working options has plateaued at just 31% in 2023.

Separate research from job search platform Flexa found that HR and recruitment was the best sector for flexible and remote working options. Some 60% of HR and recruitment firms it looked at were remote-first while 20% were fully-remote with no requirement to be in the office.

Parents are among the groups that stand to gain the most from the ability to work flexibly, but fewer than one in three working mothers have access to the flexible working arrangement they need to successfully balance childcare with their careers, recent Fawcett Society and Totaljobs research found.

