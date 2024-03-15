Stigma putting construction firms off hiring ex-offenders

Stigma and concerns about risk are putting construction firms off hiring people with criminal convictions, despite many having the skills the industry needs.

A report from the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) finds that only 25% of hiring managers would recruit someone with an unspent criminal conviction, and 32% would refuse to hire an ex-offender regardless of their skills.

However, more than half (56%) of those polled employed at least one person with a known criminal record and 35% have participated in an initiative to train or employ people with criminal convictions.

More than 12 million people in the UK currently have a criminal record with hundreds of thousands of convictions remaining unspent.

According to the Ministry of Justice only 26% of prison leavers and 42% who receive a community sentence are in employment six months after release.

The law on how job candidates declare past convictions recently changed. Custodial sentences of four years or more for less serious crimes become spent after a seven-year period of rehabilitation, providing no further offence is committed.

Asked why they would not consider hiring someone with an unspent criminal conviction, the CIOB’s survey respondents cited concerns about reputational risk, public stigma and clients’ perceptions of people with a criminal record.

Some respondents said they would not be able to trust the individual, and would have concerns over existing employees’ safety, particularly in a high-risk environment like a construction site.

Some raised concerns about insufficient support from the probation service for people recently released from custody, and the belief that their business would not have the resource to provide appropriate support or oversight.

Employers also noted that candidates could be put off from applying if they had to tick a box to disclose an unspent conviction during the recruitment process.

The Employing people with criminal convictions report says the rigidity of start dates for full time roles meant it could also be difficult for employers to line up work for someone leaving custody.

Niamh Evans, policy and public affairs officer for the north at CIOB, said the industry should develop an open-minded approach to hiring ex-offenders.

“Construction companies across the UK are facing a labour shortage and there is an untapped market of potential candidates waiting to be unearthed. However, negative stigma and a lack of access to proper training for people in prison means there are many people missing out on a second chance at life,” she said.

“Companies can proactively show they are willing to consider applicants with a criminal record by making this known on their website and teaming up with organisations that support people with criminal convictions to find work.

“While there are some training opportunities available for people with criminal convictions, we would like to see improved access to give more candidates a chance to develop their skills ahead of a rewarding career within construction.”

The report recommends that construction businesses should:

seek to recognise the diverse range of skills and experience people with unspent convictions can offer and challenge negative stereotypes

assess applicants on an individual, case-by-case basis

offer work experience, training academies in prisons, and interview opportunities specifically for people with criminal convictions.

Kier Group, for example, runs an on-site work experience programme and apprenticeship scheme for people who are on release on temporary licence, while Williams Homes has a training academy within HMP Berwyn that offers people in the prison system the opportunity to work towards an NVQ level 3 qualification.

The CIOB’s survey involved 270 people in 133 businesses in the UK construction sector.

HR jobs in construction and property on Personnel Today



Browse more HR jobs in construction and property