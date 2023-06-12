AcasLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikesMediationTrade unions

Employers say those in strike disputes should seek mediation

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss VZ Art / Shutterstock
VZ Art / Shutterstock

Four out of five employers think that the sides involved in strike action should seek independent mediation, according to a survey by conciliation service Acas.

The research found that 78% think that the various sides involved in strike action should seek independent mediation to resolve their dispute.

NHS employers in England face another 72-hour strike by junior doctors this week, but the government has ignored calls from the British Medical Association to agree to Acas-mediated talks.

The YouGov poll asked whether decision-makers in employers thought the various sides in disputes where there is strike action should seek independent mediation. Only 7% of respondents said they should not seek independent mediation and 15% did not know.

Strike mediation

Who is on strike and when?

GMB withdraws Amazon union recognition bid

Strikes: Documentary gains access inside the unions

Acas director of dispute resolution Kate Nowicki said: “It is clear from our poll that an overwhelming majority of employers would like to see the various sides involved in strike action using independent mediation.

“Acas has decades of experience in resolving conflict and we have a team of experts that are well prepared and ready to help with the disputes dominating the headlines now.

“However, we can only hold formal mediation talks when all the parties in dispute agree that the time is right to use our free and independent collective conciliation service.”

Acas has seen a 20% rise in demand for its collective conciliation compared to the same period last year. This help has included confidential background support to the parties involved in strike action.

It said that using an independent, impartial conciliator in a long-running dispute can help bring a calm, fresh pair of eyes to identify common ground between the sides in dispute and find a way forward, helping to break the deadlock.

Acas commissioned YouGov to poll senior decision-makers in a representative sample of British businesses by company size. The survey was carried out online and the total sample size was 1,015 senior decision-makers excluding sole traders.

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more Employee Relations jobs

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Who is on strike and when?

GMB withdraws Amazon union recognition bid

University staff in further strikes over pay docking

Employers face three days of disruption as train...

Strikes: Documentary gains access inside the unions

Coca-Cola workers to strike at UK soft drinks...

Royal Mail dispute: postal union pauses vote on...

Junior doctors to strike across England in June

MPs vote down strikes bill amendments

Teachers’ pay review body recommends 6.5% pay increase