Summer skills shortages blight labour market

There is strong demand for new staff but seasonal industries are suffering from summer skills shortages, according to the latest figures from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).

Job postings for the first week of July were 53% higher than they were at the same time last year, it said, with notable increases in ads for driving instructors, paramedics and animal care services.

The REC said it would “require around double the population of Birmingham” to fill all of these open posts.

Between April and June this year, there was an increase in demand for hospitality workers, with the greatest demand for bar staff, waiters, bakers and cooks. London and Wales recorded a reduction in demand, however.

There was a surge in demand for supply chain workers in the food, drink and tobacco industry, and the construction sector similarly experienced higher vacancy numbers. Demand for agricultural and garden workers was also up, the report said.

REC chief executive Neil Carberry said employers needed to work on integrating their people and commercial plans, “re-designing roles and making sure their offer is competitive”.

He said an effective industrial strategy from the government was overdue.

“The people strand of any strategy must encompass skills, but also key issues of labour supply like childcare, transport, immigration and welfare-to-work support,” he added.

On seasonal labour shortages, Carberry said hospitality companies were frustrated they could not take advantage of anticipated strong demand this summer due to staff shortages.

“Wages have risen fast in this sector and firms have invested much more in hospitality career development, but even this isn’t enabling firms to move fast enough,” he said.

“In the short-term, this is forcing venues to reduce opening hours, service offers or trading days despite plentiful demand. It leaves businesses getting on their feet after the pandemic unable to maximise their sales to help offset the impacts of inflation.”

Addressing concerns around the apprenticeship levy would help employers to train more UK workers, he added, while businesses could consider offering flexible working and training opportunities to encourage more people to apply.

“Government must act to support super summers for businesses. It can do this by, for example, updating and adding more roles onto the Shortage Occupation List and doing it quicker.

“Reforming the flawed apprenticeship levy and more effective policies on flexible working and encouraging economically inactive people back to work will also help.”

The highest growth in job adverts for the first week of July occurred in East Riding of Yorkshire, Bradford, Bournemouth and Poole, Shetland and Portsmouth, all up more than 2% on the previous week.

HR roles in recruitment consultancy on Personnel Today