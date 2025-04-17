Supreme Court transgender ruling: ‘common sense’ or ‘incredibly worrying’?

Yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling that the legal definition of a woman under the Equality Act 2010 is based on biological sex has garnered widespread attention from employers and HR experts. Here, Personnel Today reflects their views and those of campaigners.

Judge Lord Hodge ruled that the “unanimous decision of this court is that the terms woman and sex in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex.”

The ruling means that transgender women with a gender recognition certificate can still be excluded from single-sex spaces if “proportionate”.

He warned that the decision did not represent a victory for one group over another.

However, that view has not necessarily been shared by campaigners. The campaign group Scottish Trans urged people “not to panic”, while Simon Blake, chief executive of the LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall, said the ruling was “incredibly worrying for the trans community”.

Meanwhile, campaign group Sex Matters, which made arguments in the case, said the court’s ruling was correct. Maya Forstater, the group’s chief executive, said: “The court has given us the right answer: the protected characteristic of sex – male and female – refers to reality, not to paperwork.”

She added that the outcome was “the common-sense one, and the only one that protects everyone’s human rights. Now the government, officials and regulators need to act to make sure that everyone understands the law. Women have been lied to and let down for too long.”

The key decision the Supreme Court needed to make was whether a person with a gender recognition certificate who recognised their gender as female should be regarded as a woman under the Equality Act, meaning they would therefore gain protective rights such as the right to equal pay and protection from discrimination.

The decision comes after a long-running battle between the Scottish government and campaign group For Women Scotland, who objected to a proposed amendment to the Gender Representation on Public Boards (Scotland) Act 2018 that proposed expanding the scope of the legislation to include all trans women, including those who did not have a gender recognition certificate.

Peter Cheese, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), said the ruling would improve understanding for employers and employees in “what has been a difficult area for employers to interpret and find the right balance, recognising the rights and beliefs that need to be upheld for all”.

He advised employers to ensure their policies and approaches are up to date with today’s legal clarification of the position in the UK, but said there were still legal and practical issues for employers to work through to support inclusion, dignity, and fairness at work and ensure all colleagues were protected from discrimination and harassment.

Cheese added: “We hope that today’s ruling will simplify some of the guidance and discussion in this space and as the CIPD, we are updating our own content and resources for HR professionals where needed.”

Stonewall’s Simon Blake said that although his organisation was deeply concerned “at the widespread implications” of the ruling” it was “important to be reminded the Court strongly and clearly re-affirmed the Equality Act protects all trans people against discrimination, based on Gender Reassignment, and will continue to do so”.

He vowed that “Stonewall will continue its work with the government and parliamentarians to achieve equal rights under the law for LGBTQ+ people.”

Employment lawyer Hina Belitz, partner with Excello Law, took a less sanguine view of the ruling, however. She said it would “inevitably lead to thorny issues”.

Belitz said: “Employment law has long recognised sex differentials – this is, in fact, embedded into the very fabric of the law when considering, for example, discrimination on the basis of sex. It is the bedrock of equality law to recognise a tendency towards unequal treatment based on sex, particularly for women.

“This will inevitably lead to some thorny issues: for instance, a biological woman who transitions to male and receives a gender recognition certificate for doing so – if this person were to become pregnant, how will the law treat parental leave as maternity and paternity leave are differentiated in the law?”

For Tracey Burke, senior HR consultant at WorkNest, the key benefit of the ruling was the clarity provided to employers who had previously faced conflicting interpretations of the law. She added that organisations must remain mindful of the potential impact on transgender employees and take proactive steps to foster inclusion and support.

Referring to legal disputes involving changing rooms, such as the tribunal brought against NHS Fife by nurse Sandie Peggie, and a group of nurses in Darlington against their NHS Trust, Burke said: “High-profile cases involving workplace facilities, such as changing rooms and bathrooms, underscore the complexity of applying single-sex policies. Employers may now need to review these provisions to ensure they remain compliant while also creating environments where all staff feel safe and respected.”

Burke emphasised that the ruling should not be seen as diminishing trans rights: “As the Court itself noted, this is not a victory for one group over another, but a clarification aimed at supporting fairness, legal consistency, and better policy implementation across workplaces.

“Employers are encouraged to continue investing in inclusive practices, communication, staff training, and a zero-tolerance approach to bullying or harassment. The judgment provides a more certain legal foundation – ensuring that compliance and compassion go hand in hand.”

