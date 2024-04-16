Tata Steel threatens to withhold enhanced redundancy package

Tata Steel has threatened to withhold an enhanced redundancy package if employees go on strike.

Last week, Unite announced that around 1,500 steelworkers at Tata plants in Port Talbot and Newport Llanwern had voted in favour of industrial action – the first time in 40 years that Port Talbot steelworkers have decided to strike.

They are protesting against Tata’s plans to close its blast furnaces, cutting 2,800 jobs.

However, in a letter to staff after the ballot result was announced, Tata Steel’s chief executive Rajesh Nair said it would take the “most favourable financial package” it had offered off the table if they go on strike.

Unite has not published a breakdown of its ballot result, but Nair’s letter said 568 out of 857 union members (66%) had voted in favour of industrial action, with a turnout of 63%,

A 45-day consultation with members of Unite, Community and the GMB unions is currently underway. Nair said he was disappointed that the strike ballot was held during the consultation period.

His letter, seen by the BBC, said Tata had “put forward a significantly enhanced, comprehensive package of support for employees impacted by the proposed transformation”, and warned that these arragements “are conditional upon there being no industrial action in the business”.

The company expects to invest £100 million directly in skills, training and job creation once the current 45 day consultation between Tata and the unions about how to restructure the company is completed.

Tata Steel has not commented further.

