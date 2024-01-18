Thousands of roles to be cut at Port Talbot steel plant

The largest steel producing plant in the UK is set to lose 3,000 jobs as it implements more modern steel-making methods.

Tata Steel has told unions it is to push ahead with plans to close both blast furnaces at its Port Talbot works in south Wales.

However, steel production will restart at the site after the installation of a modern electric arc furnace, but this will still lead to substantial job losses.

The decision follows a meeting between Tata executives and the Community, GMB and Unite unions at a London hotel today (Thursday 18 January) with a formal announcement by Tata expected tomorrow.

A plan put forward by the GMB and Community had argued that one of the blast furnaces should be kept open for a transitional period, alongside a new electric arc furnace, in order to safeguard jobs and preserve the UK’s ability to make new steel (the more environmentally friendly electric arc furnaces use scrap metal to produce usable steel).

Tata has not apparently agreed to this because of the costs involved in keeping the existing furnaces and support operations going.

About 75% of Port Talbot’s jobs will be put at risk by the plan – with the first job losses taking place from April and most having disappeared by September. Further jobs will be lost in the substantial supply chain for the plant.

Last year, the government said it would support the £1.25bn plan with up to £500m of public money.

GMB national officer Charlotte Brumpton-Childs said the meeting with Tata had been a “tough” one.

She said: “We’ll let Tata make the announcement, as we said, we need to talk to our members about any detail before we talk to the press.”

“Any rejection of the multi-union fund that would avoid any compulsory redundancies and safeguard steel jobs, not just in south Wales, but across the supply chain would be a complete derogation of responsibility for both Tata Steel and the government.

“We make the best steel in the world in the UK, and it’s largely outside of the market conditions for the UK that make it uncompetitive.”

In November, British Steel announced plans to instal electric arc furnaces at its Scunthorpe plant, which could lead up to 2,000 job losses. British Steel, owned by Chinese steelmaker Jingye Group, said it would work with North Lincolnshire Council on a “masterplan” to attract new businesses and jobs to the site. The plans are currently being considered by the government but are expected to be approved shortly.

