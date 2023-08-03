Tech firms need to work harder to engage women

The skills gap in tech could be closed if more women were attracted into the sector, but employers are short of plans to improve the gender split.

According to the findings of a salary survey by Computer Weekly, about two-thirds of tech workers in the UK believe women are the answer to bridging the tech talent gap, yet only 40% say their company has a plan to improve the gender balance in their teams.

The study saw a quarter of all participants strongly agree that women were not well represented in higher positions within the tech workforce.

Two-fifths of respondents (41%) reported that their organisations have mature DE&I strategies in place, but most agreed there remained much work to be done to improve.

Inclusive workplace cultures were vital, said Senna Baillie, director of community at global tech consultancy VeUP, if progress were to be made.

She said: “As well as looking to recruit new talent, tech companies must look inward and drive an inclusive culture to expand organisational support and access to courses for their female staff.

“Getting more females into tech is crucial to unlocking an abundance of knowledge as well as strengthening retention and attitudes across the board.”

Male workers had a key role in fostering diversity and equality, the survey’s respondents said. More than half of the survey participants highlighted the need for greater involvement of men in creating an inclusive culture for women in the tech sector.

Businesses needed to be more imaginative if they were to draw more female workers into tech, said Joanna Kori, head of people at Encompass Corporation. She said: “Businesses within the technology sector must continue to invest in female talent, introducing or focusing on a range of areas, such as flexible working, which can be transformative when it comes to enabling women to excel in their career development while enjoying the work-life balance that is imperative today. We must empower women in their life and wellbeing choices, as well as their work choices, and support them to reach their potential. If we are to continually see positive change, flexibility is key.”

Computer Weekly’s survey highlighted a disparity in average salaries, with female participants earning an average yearly salary of £61,640, while male participants earned an average of £86,392. This disparity was because women were less likely to be promoted to higher, better paid positions or were leaving the sector before reaching a higher salary range.

The 2022-23 average salary for UK tech workers of all levels, as found by the survey, was £81,900 – an increase on last year’s £79,300. General IT staff including analysts and architects made an average of £71,600 a year, while those at director and C-suite level made an average of £115,500, the analysis stated.

Those between the ages of 18 and 34 made an average of £54,900, with those between the ages of 35 and 44 making around £77,500 a year, and those 45 to 54 making an average of £91,900.

