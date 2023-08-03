Deliveroo hails benefits of its roles for over-50s

Deliveroo has launched an awareness campaign aimed at over-50s looking to get back into work, highlighting the flexibility its rider roles can offer.

A major facet of the government’s labour strategy involves helping more over-50s return to work, after finding many older workers have not gone back to their jobs after the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Office for National Statistics around 8.6 million people in the UK – equivalent to one in five working adults – are economically inactive, and more than 3.4 million of these are over 50 but under the retirement age.

Last year the ONS found that lifestyle and a desire for more flexibility were among the barriers over-50s encountered when trying to return to the workforce after a period of absence.

Deliveroo says its work is ideal for older people stepping back into the workforce, as its riders are able to choose when and how long they work for, including outside of “conventional” hours where they might be needed for caring responsibilities, for example.

Demand for flexible work at Deliveroo has seen an 62% increase in the number of riders over-50s from 2021 to 2023.

To launch its campaign, the company held a roundtable discussion with Deliveroo riders and work and pensions secretary Mel Stride to learn more about flexible work and why it suited them.

Stride said: “We’re investing billions as a government to get people into work and boost our economy, but we need businesses to step up too. That’s why it has been great to see how Deliveroo is spotlighting flexible opportunities out there for over-50s, and the benefits of work for all ages.”

Camilla Kater, SVP of rider and care at Deliveroo, said: “Deliveroo provides a great option for everyone looking to work flexibly and we’re pleased that the Work and Pensions Secretary was able to hear the positive experiences of our fantastic riders today. We hope their stories, and our awareness campaign inspires others to re-enter the workforce in a way that supports and benefits them.”

Deliveroo rider Abudl Javaid, 51, typically rides for Deliveroo two to three days a week. It is his first role following a health scare and finds cycling a great way to aid his recovery.

“Riding with Deliveroo has given me the opportunity to earn and balance work around a very active family and personal life. It also helps me keep fit at the same time. I have a grandchild and valued family life, and the flexible work provided by Deliveroo has allowed me to work the hours that suit me as well as helps me to spend precious time with my family in an adaptable way,” said Javaid.

A recent Aviva study found just one in 10 employers offered specific support for retaining employees aged 50 and over.

