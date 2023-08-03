Tesco grants day-one flexible-working rights for staff

Retailer Tesco has granted its more than 300,000 employees new flexible-working rights ahead of the government’s Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act which is expected to take effect from spring 2024.

All Tesco employees will have the right to request a flexible-working pattern from their first day in the job, rather than after six months as is the case under current legislation.

In doing so, the organisation is aiming to demonstrate its commitment to embracing a flexible approach to working patterns, so staff can strike a successful work-life balance and devote enough time to childcare or caring commitments.

According to the retailer, it has enhanced its flexible-working provision as a responsible employer, in order to support employees’ differing needs from day one of employment, give them greater choice and flexibility in their working patterns, and help to attract and retain talent.

Tesco has also introduced a new requirement for all full-time advertised positions to be available on a flexible or full-time basis, while a range of different part-time or flexible working options can be discussed.

To ensure staff have certainty as well as flexibility, it has also contractually guaranteed new recruits a minimum of 16 hours a week, except in the smallest Express stores where 12 hours are offered, as well as the right to request a contract that reflects their actual working hours if they regularly work overtime.

James Goodman, UK people director at Tesco, said: “We think giving people the right to start a conversation about flexible working from their first day, or even before they start work for Tesco, is the right thing to do to give staff the opportunity for a healthy work-life balance. We aim to create a positive culture at Tesco where managers will do as much as they can to facilitate these requests for flexibility.”

