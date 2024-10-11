Collective redundancyHospitalityLatest NewsRedundancy

TGI Fridays: union brands treatment ‘a national disgrace’

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Staff turned up to work to find restaurants locked, according to the Unite union
shawnwil23 / Shutterstock.com
Staff turned up to work to find restaurants locked, according to the Unite union
shawnwil23 / Shutterstock.com

TGI Fridays will pay its workers the money they are due after being made redundant, despite reports it had refused.

The restaurant chain made over 1,000 roles redundant last week after it closed 35 branches. Around 2,400 jobs were saved when 51 branches were bought by Breal Capital and Calveton UY, which own high-end restaurant chain D&D London.

However, a bid to save the rest of the restaurants failed, and workers were told they were being made redundant via a video call from head office. Some found out through social media platforms or turned up to work to find the restaurant locked, according to reports.

The Unite union claimed its members were told they would not receive wages, holiday pay or tips. Angry former workers aired their frustrations on TikTok and WhatsApp chats and Unite threatened legal action.

Redundancy

2,000 jobs to be axed as construction firm ISG fails 

Improved redundancy terms confirmed for 2,500 steelworkers 

In an email to affected workers, TGI Fridays has now told them they will receive the money they are owed.

It said: “As a result of asset realisations made early in the administration, the company is in a position to make an early settlement of certain claims that would otherwise rank as preferential claims in the administration estate.

“As a consequence, the joint administrators intend to make funds available to pay the arrears of wages (including gratuities) and accrued holiday pay up to and including 7 October 2024.”

Unite lead organiser Bryan Simpson called the treatment of workers during the process “a national disgrace”.

He added: “We shall be continuing with legal action to demand compensation for the company’s failure to consult their workers.”

TGI Fridays opened its first restaurant in New York in 1965, and its first UK restaurant in Birmingham two decades later.

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

