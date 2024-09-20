Collective redundancyConstructionLatest NewsSectorsRedundancy

2,000 jobs to be axed as construction firm ISG fails

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch HMP Liverpool, where ISG is contracted to renovate buildings
Colin McPherson/Alamy
HMP Liverpool, where ISG is contracted to renovate buildings
Colin McPherson/Alamy

More than 2,000 jobs are at risk as ISG, which is among the UK’s largest construction contractors, fell into administration.

Administrator EY confirmed on Friday that ISG had ceased trading with immediate effect, with the closure of all of its sites. It is considered the largest collapse of a UK construction company since Carillion in 2018, which owed suppliers £7bn.

EY said that most of the 2,400 people ISG employs across the UK would be made redundant with immediate effect.

The company’s collapse puts tens of government projects at risk: ISG is part of 69 live central government schemes. Among the most important are 22 construction projects that are part of the Ministry of Justice’s plan to increase the capacity in the UK’s prisons by an extra 20,000 spaces. The firm is also involved in school-building schemes.

Industry redundancies

Union anger over closure plan for Grangemouth refinery

Improved redundancy terms agreed for Tata workers

Dyson to cut a quarter of UK jobs

Thousands of jobs at risk at Alstom’s Derby rail plant

Only 200 employees will be retained to assist administrators.

ISG is the sixth biggest construction contractor in the UK by turnover, with revenues of £2.2bn.

Construction analyst Barbour ABI has estimated that ISG is involved in £1.8bn worth of live government construction projects.

In an email to staff on Thursday, first reported by Construction Enquirer, ISG chief executive Zoe Price said the group’s cashflow was affected by large loss-making contracts secured between 2018 and 2020.

She added: “Trading out these projects has had a significant effect on our liquidity. So even though we have been profitable this year, our legacy has led us to a point where we have been unable to continue trading.”

As well as the closure of its offices and construction sites, subcontractors have been stood down from their work.

Reports earlier in the year suggested the firm was experiencing cashflow problems. Efforts to refinance and sell the firm had failed, said the administrator.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Co-Op Live delays caused by Brexit labour shortages,...

Stigma putting construction firms off hiring ex-offenders

More construction firms sign up to HSE mental...

Building sector begins to attract more women

Construction firms urged to sign mental health ‘pledge’...

Shortage of tradespeople will damage UK economic growth

Coalition of firms sets out to boost diversity...

Work-related deaths up 10% in past 12 months

Unite seeks evidence of union involvement in blacklisting

Former Crossrail worker details blacklisting claims