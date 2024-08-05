TikTok warns more job cuts possible in Ireland

TikTok has warned that more layoffs could be on the cards in Ireland, following a series of job cuts announced earlier this year.

The social media giant explained that roles may go within its monetisation integrity team as part of a redesign to improve processes, but has suggested some staff could be redeployed to other departments as it continues to expand its Irish operation.

A spokesperson for the company said: “As our business continues to grow and evolve, we’re undertaking a redesign of our monetisation integrity team that will enable us to further enhance our integrity assurance processes.

“Regrettably, some roles may be redundant and our priority is supporting affected employees through this transition to minimise the impact of the changes.”

TikTok, which currently employs around 3,000 staff in Ireland, first announced that Irish roles would be affected in January, stating that a restructuring of its small and medium business division was likely to affect around 20 jobs.

The company then revealed plans to restructure of its training and quality division in February. The layoffs, which took place in April, impacted around 250 people. However, the company said at the time that many employees affected by the move would be redeployed to other teams.

In May, TikTok unveiled further global restructuring developments, this time affecting content and marketing teams, as well as departments handling user support and communications.

Meanwhile, research by Jobs site CV-Library found that jobs at the video-sharing platform remain popular, with TikTok presenter being the third most searched for role so far this year.

Its analysis of more than 900,000 jobs advertised on its site since January discovered that the position was only slightly less popular in terms of viewings than the roles of data management officer and theme park historic character, which took first and second places respectively.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR roles in publishing and media on Personnel Today