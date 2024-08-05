TikTok warns more job cuts possible in Ireland

Latest NewsJobseekingRedundancy

TikTok has warned that more layoffs could be on the cards in Ireland, following a series of job cuts announced earlier this year.

The social media giant explained that roles may go within its monetisation integrity team as part of a redesign to improve processes, but has suggested some staff could be redeployed to other departments as it continues to expand its Irish operation.

A spokesperson for the company said: “As our business continues to grow and evolve, we’re undertaking a redesign of our monetisation integrity team that will enable us to further enhance our integrity assurance processes.

“Regrettably, some roles may be redundant and our priority is supporting affected employees through this transition to minimise the impact of the changes.”

TikTok, which currently employs around 3,000 staff in Ireland, first announced that Irish roles would be affected in January, stating that a restructuring of its small and medium business division was likely to affect around 20 jobs.

The company then revealed plans to restructure of its training and quality division in February. The layoffs, which took place in April, impacted around 250 people. However, the company said at the time that many employees affected by the move would be redeployed to other teams.

In May, TikTok unveiled further global restructuring developments, this time affecting content and marketing teams, as well as departments handling user support and communications.

Meanwhile, research by Jobs site CV-Library found that jobs at the video-sharing platform remain popular, with TikTok presenter being the third most searched for role so far this year.

Its analysis of more than 900,000 jobs advertised on its site since January discovered that the position was only slightly less popular in terms of viewings than the roles of data management officer and theme park historic character, which took first and second places respectively.

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

