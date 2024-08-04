Aldi to create 150 new London jobs by end of 2024

Aldi is set to open four more stores in London, creating 150 new jobs by the end of the year.

The move – which will see new branches in Leytonstone, Beckton, Holloway Road and Muswell Hill – is part of the supermarket chain’s long-term expansion plans.

Aldi is set to invest a total of £550 million in the UK, with a long-term aim to open 1,500 stores across the country. It currently has more than 1,000 stores, 11 regional distribution centres and 45,000 employees across Britain.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “There are still thousands of shoppers in the capital that don’t yet have access to an Aldi nearby and, as a result, too many people have to make do with big prices at the big supermarkets.

“That’s why, while we’re looking to open new stores across the country, London will be a particular focus for us over the coming years.”

In June, Aldi announced it had increased hourly pay for its store assistants and deputy store managers. The supermarket boosted national minimum pay rates from £12 per hour to £12.40 outside the M25, and from £13.55 to £13.65 within the M25.

The pay rise was the second it had introduced for store employees this year. In February, it gave all its 40,000 store and warehouse staff a rise of at least £12 an hour nationally and £13.55 within the M25.

In 2023, the German discount chain’s expansion saw the creation of around 6,000 new jobs.

