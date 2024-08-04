LondonLatest NewsRetailPay & benefitsJob creation and losses

Aldi to create 150 new London jobs by end of 2024

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Photo: Aldi
Photo: Aldi

Aldi is set to open four more stores in London, creating 150 new jobs by the end of the year.

The move – which will see new branches in Leytonstone, Beckton, Holloway Road and Muswell Hill – is part of the supermarket chain’s long-term expansion plans.

Aldi is set to invest a total of £550 million in the UK, with a long-term aim to open 1,500 stores across the country. It currently has more than 1,000 stores, 11 regional distribution centres and 45,000 employees across Britain.

Aldi expansion plans

Aldi raises staff pay again in 2024

Aldi announces pay rise for 2024

Aldi gives store assistants another pay rise

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “There are still thousands of shoppers in the capital that don’t yet have access to an Aldi nearby and, as a result, too many people have to make do with big prices at the big supermarkets.

“That’s why, while we’re looking to open new stores across the country, London will be a particular focus for us over the coming years.”
In June, Aldi announced it had increased hourly pay for its store assistants and deputy store managers. The supermarket boosted national minimum pay rates from £12 per hour to £12.40 outside the M25, and from £13.55 to £13.65 within the M25.

The pay rise was the second it had introduced for store employees this year. In February, it gave all its 40,000 store and warehouse staff a rise of at least £12 an hour nationally and £13.55 within the M25.

In 2023, the German discount chain’s expansion saw the creation of around 6,000 new jobs.

 

 

HR roles in retail and wholesale on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.


Browse more HR roles in retail and wholesale

 

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Surge in London hiring intentions could be bellwether...

Intel to cut 15,000 jobs by end of...

Winchester named top UK city for job opportunities

Hundreds of jobs to go as Ted Baker...

Advertised jobs fall to lowest level since March...

Evri to hire 8,000 couriers after takeover

Hiring confidence at highest point for more than...

Cineworld expected to cut hundreds of UK jobs

More than 1,500 jobs to go at Carpetright

Unilever to slash European office roles by a...