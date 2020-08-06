Top 10 HR Questions July 2020: Redundancy and furlough

Shutterstock

Coronavirus has had a huge impact on the economy and as funding through the furlough scheme is gradually withdrawn, many businesses are announcing redundancies.

Employers making redundancies should follow a fair and consistent process to avoid the risk of a claim for unfair dismissal or discrimination. Questions about the redundancy procedure were among the most popular FAQs on XpertHR in July.

Other FAQs answer queries from HR on furlough and managing annual leave.

The top 10 HR questions in July 2020:

1. What should the employer and employee discuss at an individual redundancy consultation meeting?

2. If employees are on full furlough, rather than flexible furlough, does the three-week minimum furlough period continue to apply from 1 July 2020?



3. Can an employer require employees to use their annual leave during the coronavirus outbreak?

4. What is the Job Retention Bonus?

5. What duties do employee representatives elected for redundancy consultation have?

6. How should an employer deal with annual leave requests where the employee would be required to quarantine after travelling abroad?

7. What is flexible furlough?

8. When should the employer begin collective redundancy consultation with employees?

9. What is a bumped redundancy?

10. When can annual leave be carried over due to the coronavirus crisis?