Sultry September raises dress code dilemmas

Summer has arrived this week, somewhat tardily, with the UK baking in temperatures of up to 35°C. The irony of a heatwave just as children return to school and trains once again fill up with commuters groggy from holidays and now unable to get a good night’s sleep, is a small talk sensation.

Those who have visited the Mediterranean area in the past couple of weeks may speak of the double irony that their holiday was hit by flash floods, high winds and colossal thunderstorms, yet they’ve return to find tropical conditions in the UK.

At Personnel Today we wonder whether once the temperature reaches a certain point, say 29°C, it automatically triggers a torrential downpour of emails from well-meaning HR consultants about how to help employees cope with heat, what the law says (or doesn’t say) about exactly “when is too hot”, and what constitutes dress code for hot weather.

People either look like they’re going to Royal Ascot or they’re in their pyjamas; there is no in-between” – Samantha Harman, stylist

Many of these missives may have been originally written during the heatwave of 1995, when email was still relatively fresh in most offices, and are now dispatched according to an embedded AI thermostat.

Much of the advice revolves around wearing loose clothing, taking regular gulps of water, not overdoing it, and reducing workload where necessary. Not rocket science is it? But perhaps we all need to be reminded of these things – that it’s OK to slack off a little if you’re feeling the heat; we need to “get out of the kitchen” as it were.

Vicky Walker, director of people at Westfield Health, says: “Employers should also explore practical ways to keep the workplace cool with regulated air circulation. This could involve providing fans or cold beverages, ensuring windows can be opened for fresh air, and offering shading solutions to shield employees from direct sunlight.” Yes, OK, thanks already.

She adds: “Also, relaxed office dress codes should be implemented to allow employees to wear weather-appropriate attire, especially if there’s no air conditioning.” Seems reasonable, but, you know, hot weather has happened before. Not this year admittedly.

Another email, from DLC Training’s Neil Finegan, tell us: “The first step to keeping your team motivated during a heatwave is to acknowledge openly the potential impacts to your team. Communication is important if you want to prevent your employees from suffering the negative effects of extreme heat.” Communication? I’d prefer an iced lime and soda, thanks.

He adds: “Try to relax your dress codes if possible. While this might not always be possible depending on the industry you’re in, providing workers with an option to dress down a little and embrace cooler clothing will have a direct impact on their comfort and productivity.”

Mention of the phrase “dress code” will raise some hackles. Particularly as so many of the frowned-upon clothing styles in hot weather are more likely to be worn by women. Add in the ways in which hybrid working has affected our attitudes to workwear and HR could be on uneven ground trying to establish dress code.

Samantha Harman, a stylist and coach, says: “We’ve entered a new era in workwear, which raises questions. I frequently talk to both managers and employees who are confused about what to wear to work. One recently said to me, ‘people either look like they’re going to Royal Ascot or they’re in their pyjamas; there is no in-between.’

“When I asked why they felt they couldn’t have this conversation with employees, they said ‘I don’t feel comfortable with that because I’m struggling with what to wear myself. No one has ever given me training on this and I’m scared of saying the wrong thing’.”

Summer is the toughest time for dressing

Harman adds that “summer is the toughest time to get dressed. Not only can certain materials feel uncomfortable, but it can also bring up feelings of body insecurity. So it’s important for employers to be mindful of the different needs of employees.”

But a dress code may crudely prevent employees wearing what they feel most comfortable in. Online printing firm Instaprint has, helpfully, carried out a survey on the clothing you’re most likely to be “dress-coded” over. Top of the list are short skirts, crop tops, low cut tops, and revealing tops. Men’s shorts are way down the table, as are flip flops and open toe sandals.

It was slightly sad this week to see students on their way to school sweating away in blazers, ties and long dark trousers. Are we actually preparing them for our cruel corporate world in which, regardless of the HR emails, to be dressed uncomfortably is somehow seen as a mark of compliance and commitment?

Oh well, it’s gradually going to cool off next week with the odd shower around, so those difficult questions can remain unanswered and the clouds of emails can be left to disperse, for now.

