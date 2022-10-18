Latest NewsEmployment lawTrade unions

TUC accuses ministers of playing ‘Robin Hood in reverse’

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Frances O'Grady addresses the TUC Congress
Photo:PA/Alamy
Frances O'Grady addresses the TUC Congress
Photo:PA/Alamy

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC, has marked her final Congress address before stepping down with a withering attack on the government.

She told delegates at the conference in Brighton: “We know who creates real wealth in this country. It’s not hedge fund managers who made a mint by betting on the pound crashing. The real wealth creators are the people of this country.”

O‘Grady said lifting the cap on bankers’ bonuses at a time when workers were seeing their wages fall relative to inflation and paying more for food and energy was “Robin Hood in reverse”.

The TUC calculates – using Bank of England and ONS figures – that the average worker has lost a total of £24,000 in real terms since 2008 as a result of pay growth lagging behind inflation, and is set to lose a further £4,000 during the next three years.

Unions latest

Railway workers ballot on further strike action

Unions take legal action over agency worker strike regulations

MPs vote to replace striking staff with agency workers

TUC reports UK government’s ‘anti-strike’ stance to UN body

She said the TUC was already co-ordinating industrial action, adding: “When workers are left with no choice but to vote for strike action for decent pay, I say: bring it on.”

She called the mini-budget “pro-greed not pro-growth” and accused ministers of breaking international law by attacking the right to strike.

The country did not need wage restraint, she told delegates; instead “It’s time for profit restraint,” she said, given inflation.

During Covid, “Taxpayers helped business with their bills. Now it’s time to make business play their part. No lay-offs this winter. No boardroom bonanzas and no shareholder sprees,” she said.

She called for a “bigger windfall tax on greedy energy giants, and don’t just bail them out – bring them into public ownership”.

O’Grady said her message for prime minister Liz Truss was that: “Working people are proud of the jobs we do; we work hard. We work the longest hours in Europe.

Demanding an immediate general election she added: “Yet, thanks to your party’s 12 years in government, millions are struggling to make ends meet. We don’t need lectures on working harder. This country needs a proper plan for fairer, greener growth.”

The TUC has warned the Conservative government that it faced a “significant” voter backlash if it followed through on plans to rip up key workplace protections which originated from EU law as it presented the results of a new MRP poll revealing overwhelming public and cross-party support for protecting EU-derived workers’ rights.

The Retained EU Law Bill, soon due for second reading in the Commons, will automatically scrap a swathe of worker protections at the end of 2023, unless ministers choose to retain them.

The TUC has already launched legal action challenging regulations passed earlier in the summer, which allow agency workers to fill in for striking workers.

The TUC is calling on the government to ditch its plans to undermine hard-won rights, adding that the bill will cause chaos in workplaces and in the courts if ministers try and push it through.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

 

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He also works for a national newspaper and is the author of KentWalksNearLondon

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Railway workers ballot on further strike action

RCN culture is ‘bullying, misogynistic and sexual’

TSB staff to receive £1,000 bonus to help...

Unions take legal action over agency worker strike...

Virgin Trains bypassed trade union in pay negotiations,...

Liz Truss: What will the new PM mean...

Firefighters consider strike over 2% pay offer

TUC reports UK government’s ‘anti-strike’ stance to UN...

Unions announce new train strikes for September

Pay pressures mount as bank predicts 22% inflation