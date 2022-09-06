TUC reports UK government’s ‘anti-strike’ stance to UN body

The TUC has reported the UK government to the United Nation’s labour standards watchdog over its plans to curb the right to strike, according to reports.

In a submission to the International Labour Organization, the TUC has detailed a series of changes that have either been enacted or proposed by the government, which would impede workers’ ability to strike. These include the new law that allows organisations to use agency workers while their employees are on strike.

Thousands of workers have taken part in strikes over the summer, including staff at Royal Mail, BT, and railway and port workers.

According to The Guardian, which first reported on the TUC’s complaint, the trade union body has told the ILO that the change would make it extremely difficult for workers to take effective industrial action.

If the ILO decides that its complaint is valid, it can censure the UK government as a signatory for its conventions. However, it does not have the power to force the UK to change its laws.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady told The Guardian: “The right to strike is a fundamental freedom. But the Conservative government is attacking it at every opportunity. Threatening this right tilts the balance of power too far towards employers, and breaches the legal obligations ministers signed up to in government.”

Yesterday it was reported that the new Prime Minister Liz Truss is considering overhauling other workers’ rights, including a review of the 48-hour working week and how employers calculate pay and leave. In July, she pledged to review all EU law retained on the British statute book by the end of 2023.

Truss has also suggested legal minimum levels of service in critical national infrastructure, which could severely limit the ability of teachers, postal workers, transport staff and energy sector workers to strike.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has indicated it would back a general strike if anti-union plans were enacted.

The ILO has been contacted for comment.

