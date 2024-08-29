Latest NewsEducation - further and higherRecruitment & retentionQualifications

UK employers downgrade importance of educational qualifications

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

New research has revealed that nearly two-thirds (65%) of UK employers now consider educational qualifications less important when hiring.

A study by hiring platform Indeed found that only 14% of UK job postings on its site mention any educational qualifications.

The company said its findings had signalled “a significant shift in the job market”.

In stark contrast to the UK findings, almost 50% of job postings in the US state educational requirements.

According to Indeed, this suggested a cultural difference between the two countries, with UK employers more likely to assume qualifications were met rather than explicitly state them in job postings.

Education and qualifications

Universities face job losses as perfect storm gathers

A-level results are best since 2010

A-level results: employers say soft skills are of more value

Scrap GCSEs and A-levels and prepare pupils for work, report suggests

The researchers claimed there was also growing evidence that highly technical occupations were increasingly embracing skills-based hiring.

Although 61% of UK employers still considered university degrees during candidate screening, only 5% of job postings explicitly required one, the study found.

Indeed’s research showed that more than half (52%) of UK sectors now had lower degree requirements compared with six years ago. This shift was particularly evident in high-skill technical occupations, some of which were on the UK’s skilled worker visa list, encouraging businesses to prioritise skills over formal education. For example, jobs in mathematics had seen a 7% decline in degree requirements between 2018 and 2024, with similar declines in social sciences and information design roles.

However, some, more highly regulated professions, were seeing an increase in educational requirements. Postings in dental occupations, civil engineering, therapy, veterinary science, and scientific research had all seen a rise in degree requirements over the past six years.

Jack Kennedy, senior UK economist at Indeed, noted that while there was a clear move towards assessing candidates based on their skills rather than just their educational qualifications, employers should be transparent about their requirements. He added: “Whether education requirements are implied or not, with labour supply remaining tight in certain sectors of the UK economy, a move to skills-first hiring may be a wise move for employers needing to extend candidate pools.

“People considering the next steps in their education should be reassured that while educational qualifications are important in some industries, there are many roles that take into account a range of skills and experience alongside education to measure suitability for a job.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Hays warns UK employers hesitant to hire as...

Government to hire 100 intelligence officers to tackle...

McDonald’s to create 24,000 jobs in UK &...

First day rights: why employers should not fear...

UK job postings up 2.4% in July, finds...

Personnel Today Awards 2024 shortlist: Talent Acquisition Partner...

A-level results: employers say soft skills are of...

Few UK businesses ready for EU Pay Transparency...

Half of UK workers quit new jobs over...

It’s August and ‘lazy girl’ job searches are...