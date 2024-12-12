Latest NewsLearning & developmentLeadershipRecruitment & retentionTraining delivery

Employees feel unprepared and uninformed for future, says survey

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Employees feel overwhelmed by workloads and burnout, and uninformed about what lies ahead
Shutterstock
Employees feel overwhelmed by workloads and burnout, and uninformed about what lies ahead
Shutterstock

More than 8 out of 10 employees feel unprepared for work challenges in 2025, according to a global survey by Skillsoft.

The learning platform identified burnout, exhaustion, and overwhelming workloads as issues that had blighted workers during 2024.

Just under half (48%) of the 2,100 full-time employees polled by Skillsoft said they had been informed of their employer’s strategic priorities for next year. And of those who had been informed, only 40% said they felt “extremely clear” about their role in achieving those goals.

The top work-related challenges during 2024 were exhaustion (39%), decreased motivation or engagement (35%), and overwhelming workload and responsibilities (35%).

Learning & development

Why mentoring in the hybrid era is key to employee engagement 

Focus on soft skills, leadership and GenAI expected in 2025 

On the employer side, Skillsoft found that many businesses felt the US elections would have a “slight to extreme impact”on their organisation in the coming year.

Almost three-quarters (73%) said this was the case, and 39% said Trump’s election into office would have a negative impact on ESG programmes, 35% on regulatory compliance requirements, and 34% on employee morale and engagement.

Employers said their priorities for 2025 included improving operational efficiency (48%), increasing revenue and profitability (46%) and enhancing the customer experience (39%).

Their lowest priorities were strengthening data privacy and security practices (17%); closing skills gaps (19%) and improving leadership and management (19%). This is despite their core challenges being talent attraction and retention and effective leadership and management.

“Boosting operational efficiency, revenue, and customer satisfaction should undoubtedly be business priorities.

“However, it is nearly impossible to deliver on these goals without first breaking them down into measurable actions, clearly communicating these actions to their entire workforce early and often, and providing an environment where employees can develop new skills in service of this strategy,” said Ciara Harrington, Skillsoft’s chief people officer.

“By creating a strong foundation of talent through training and a consistent strategy communications plan, employees will be better prepared to adapt, innovate, and contribute to their organisation’s long-term success.”

The company said businesses would need to communicate more clearly on goals and priorities in order to address potential higher rates of attrition. Only 25% of employees were satisfied with their current roles, according to Skillsoft.

Companies were increasingly looking to more personalised and role-specific learning options to prepare employees for the challenges ahead, it found.

“Access to training and new technologies nurtures continuous learning and adaptability, empowering employees to tackle future challenges,” Harrington added.

“An investment in talent is an investment in the future of your company and its competitive edge.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

L&D job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more L&D jobs

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

T-level industry placements to go hybrid

Why segregation in networking does more harm than...

Escalla collects L&D Supplier of the Year Award...

Grant Thornton tops the list in the Learning...

Witherslack Group inspires judges in 2024 Learning &...

Focus on soft skills, leadership and GenAI expected...

Stress and skills push workers to seek new...

How learning teams can power up workplace AI

Better reporting needed as scale of workplace harm...

AI training for students essential to prepare them...