A-level results: employers say soft skills are of more value

As students across the UK await their A-level and Btec results tomorrow, new research has found more than two-thirds of employers (67%) say soft skills are more important than educational qualifications in hiring.
The survey, by hiring platform Indeed, found that although 58% of employers say they often look at A-level/Btec results when screening candidates and 53% agree they are important beyond just entry-level roles, only 15% of workers and employers surveyed believe their A-level results helped them secure their job.
Among other key findings were that nearly a third (29%) of employees said they had not been asked to provide their results when applying for a job, and UK employers now only mention A-level or equivalent requirements in less than 1% of job postings on the Indeed platform.
Although educational results were being used less as a measure for securing future employment, the research found that those with the highest A-level grades were the most satisfied with their career. Three-quarters (75%) of those who received mostly A*-A grades were satisfied with their career versus an overall average of 68%. Job satisfaction decreased with the grade of results achieved.
Despite this, less than 1 in 10 (9%) said they believed that if they had got better A-level or equivalent results then they would have had a better career and/or earned more money.
Approaching half (42%) of UK workers surveyed who had taken A-levels or Btecs said that the skills they gained through their studies were important in their work, with 15% believing that they were very important.
When it came to the practical skills that A-levels bestowed on the future workforce, writing and problem-solving skills come out on top, followed by time management and critical thinking/analysis. Only 12% said their jobs used skills directly gleaned from their A-level courses.
Danny Stacy, UK head of talent intelligence at Indeed, said the survey results showed that educational achievements were not a crucial building block for successful careers. He added: “Students should remember that their studies have equipped them with valuable skills like problem-solving and time management. Employers increasingly prioritise soft skills and attitude.”
The survey gained responses from more than 1,000 UK workers and 500 employers.
