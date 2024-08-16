UK job postings up 2.4% in July, finds REC

Embargoed until 00:01 BST, Friday 16 August 2024

The number of active job postings in July 2024 increased by 2.4% from the previous month, new data has shown.

According to the latest Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) and Lightcast Labour Market Tracker, 1,766,963 jobs were advertised in the UK last month, which is still above pre-pandemic levels.

The findings also revealed the number of new postings dropped by 748,211 in July, representing a 3.2% decrease compared to June, However, the seasonal impact of summer holidays is likely to have been a contributory factor.

REC chief executive Neil Carberry said: “Vacancies remain high by historical standards, despite the steady cooling of hiring in the past year. This resilience reflects shortages in skill and labour in some sectors, and a growing optimism from firms about the end of the year, with economic growth up, the start of interest rate cuts and inflation considerably lower than a year ago.”

The data showed that most regions saw a higher number of active postings compared to June, while four of the top ten local areas with the greatest increase were in London. Enfield (18.9%), Redbridge and Waltham Forest (13.6%) and Camden and City of London (10.8%) experienced the biggest uptick in postings.

Carberry added: “It is reassuring to see the areas in the top ten for vacancy growth in July spread across the UK and the increase in some roles in construction, finance and retail are encouraging given their status as bellwethers for the economy.

“Both the high number and wide spread of vacancies in today’s report is particularly beneficial for recent graduates and school leavers because they will aim to begin their careers this summer, as well as prove helpful for those re-entering the job market after a break.”

In terms of occupations which saw the greatest increase in postings, childminders topped the list for the second consecutive month, with the number of posts doubling from June to July 2024 (106.5%).

Other jobs with a big rise in postings were train and tram drivers (45.6%) and dental practitioners (35.4%), while the largest decline was found among primary education teaching professionals (-8.8%), delivery operatives (-9.5%) and pharmacy and optical dispensing assistants (-10.5%).

According to Carberry, the government is right to focus on economic growth because “only growth can turn employers’ sentiment to hire and invest, into action”.

He concluded: “That means creating the right conditions for a wide range of ways of working – matching the needs of both workers and the economy. The government’s plans to ‘Make Work Pay’ mustn’t inadvertently jeopardise access to temporary work by spooking employers. Uncertainty about what new employment rules might mean – or concern about their impact – needs to be answered by designing the rules with business.”

