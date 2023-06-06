UKG buys global payroll provider Immedis

HR software firm UKG is set to buy global payroll provider Immedis.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, is expect to complete within 60 days and will create “the industry’s most adaptable, intelligent ‘schedule to fund in one’ experience for multinational businesses”, UKG has said.

Immedis, founded in Ireland in 2016, is a subsidiary of CluneTech, a suite of technology companies that aims to simplify operations for global businesses. It employs 370 people worldwide and offers payroll managed services in 160 countries and 120 currencies.

UKG will immediately begin offering fully managed, multi-country payroll service for businesses headquartered in the US and Canada that seek support processing payroll outside of North America.

Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG, said: “Traditional global payroll is a cumbersome and complex process that too often relies on a patchwork approach, lacks transparency and insight, and is prone to errors that hurt both people and organisations.

“The formidable combination of UKG and Immedis will be transformative and help us reshape and modernise how North American-based global businesses manage their people – and compliance – worldwide.”

Richard Limpkin, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Immedis, said: “Tackling the persistent challenges of global payroll and compliance across multiple countries through completely new and innovative approaches that are technology-led has been the driving force behind our work at Immedis.

“Now, coupled with the powerful UKG HCM suite and its industry-leading global workforce management, we’re excited to help further redefine the entire multi-country payroll market.”

UKG, which was formed when Kronos merged with Ultimate Software in 2020, said it plans to launch UKG One View later this year. This will provide a singular “schedule to fund in one” experience that combines an AI-powered perpetual validation engine and continuous workforce management integration to provide a real-time view across all employees, uniform workflow control in a single-pane view, and a hybrid deployment model that allows customers to bring other in-country payroll technology and services.

