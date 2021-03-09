Union alleges Yodel underpaid night shift workers

Mino Surkala / Shutterstock.com

Hundreds of workers at parcel delivery firm Yodel could have been underpaid for their night shifts to the tune of £1,000 each, the GMB Union has claimed.

The union has lodged a claim with the employment tribunal on behalf of drivers who alleged that their overtime allowances were missing from their pay packets.

Initially a group of 18 drivers told the union that they had been underpaid, but the GMB believes that up to 500 night shift drivers could be affected.

It said it had approached Yodel with the issue, but the delivery company “refused to honour its debts”.

If their claim is successful, the union estimates that the workers could be owed £250,000 between them.

Law firm Pattinson and Brewer has been instructed by the GMB to represent the drivers. Employment solicitor Chris Riley said: “It’s disappointing that a company as large as Yodel considers it reasonable to alter employees’ terms and conditions. Yodel’s stance is surprising given the weight of evidence available and the concessions already made by them to date.

“The employees and GMB Union have been reasonable in their approach and sought to resolve matters amicably. However, they now feel that there is no choice but to push forwards with a tribunal claim to seek a determination in their favour.

“This case is likely to have far-reaching implications.”

Steve Garelick, organiser at the GMB Union, said: “Being underpaid £2.70 an hour might not sound a lot to some people – but added up over weeks, months and years this is can be the difference between making the rent or putting decent food on the table.

“GMB Union has evidence this underpayment goes back as far as 20 years – it’s ridiculous Yodel has not settled and would rather take its chances at a tribunal.

“We believe the tribunal will deliver the right outcome for our Yodel members. This should serve as a warning to other employers not to short-change workers.”

A Yodel spokesperson said: “Yodel is surprised by the GMB announcement today. We have a small claim affecting a small number of colleagues and we are in the process of finding a resolution for all parties.”

