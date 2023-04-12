Unite seeks evidence of union involvement in blacklisting

An independent inquiry to investigate possible collusion by union officials in construction sector blacklisting has been launched by Unite, more than a decade after it emerged companies had been buying confidential information about workers.

The independent blacklisting collusion inquiry, led by a team of lawyers who are fully independent from the union, will examine whether some trade union officers had been aware of, or had colluded with, the blacklisting of their own members.

In 2009 the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) found that 40 construction firms had been buying confidential data on workers from a body called The Consulting Association. This allowed the firms to unlawfully vet job applicants, the ICO claimed.

Comments entered against individuals’ names included “lazy and a trouble stirrer”, “ex-shop steward definite problems No Go”, and “Communist Party”.

TCA also compiled details on their political and employment activities, which were used to prevent workers from securing jobs in the sector.

In 2015, a number of construction companies issued an apology to workers, where they accepted that their vetting information system “infringed workers’ rights to confidentiality, privacy, reputation and latterly data protection”.

In 2016, Unite, GMB, and construction workers campaigning through the Blacklist Support Group secured settlements in the High Court for the blacklisted workers. The pay outs totalled £75m.

However, during the High Court case, documents appeared to suggest that some union officials had participated in sharing information about their members.

The inquiry will look into whether Unite officials were involved, as well as officers at unions that merged into Unite including UCATT, TGWU, AEEU, MSF and Amicus.

An online portal has been opened to allow anyone who has information relating to the inquiry to provide evidence.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Since becoming general secretary of Unite, I have made it completely clear that no stone will be left unturned to obtain conclusive proof whether any current or former union officials were involved in the blacklisting of workers.

“Blacklisting is a disgusting practice which ruins workers’ lives. Unite has been and continues to be at the forefront of stamping out this practice once and for all. That is why the inquiry into any collusion between union officials and blacklisters is so critical..”

Dave Smith, secretary of the Blacklist Support Group, said: “Blacklisted workers have long demanded action that any investigation into union collusion in blacklisting must be completely independent from Unite and their own legal team.

“Nick Randall QC, John Carl Townsend and the Public Interest Law Centre all have a history of championing the underdog and exposing institutional wrongdoing. The Blacklist Support Group applauds the appointment of such heavyweight and independently minded lawyers. It is a clear indication that this investigation will not turn a blind eye to any evidence that exposes an unhealthy culture within Unite or its predecessor unions.

“The collusion investigation is neither mudslinging, nor a whitewash – this is a robust independent process to uncover the truth. The Blacklist Support Group repeats our call for anyone with evidence of union collusion in blacklisting to make contact with the investigation team.”

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more Employee Relations jobs