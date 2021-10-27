US McDonald’s workers protest against handling of harassment claims

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Fight for $15, the campaign group that organised the action, said workers had filed more than 50 complaints or lawsuits alleging harassment at McDonald’s outlets. While McDonald’s has said that “sexual harassment and assault have no place” at its restaurants, Fight for $15 claims that those run as a franchise are doing little to tackle the problem. The group has supported five strikes over harassment since 2018, arguing that McDonald’s has “largely ignored” complaints from frontline workers. It has also launched a ‘#metoo, McDonald’s’ petition and campaign in conjunction with the American Civil Liberties Union where workers have demanded greater accountability from the company, including a “clear and safe reporting system when we experience sexual harassment”. It also wants the chain to hold managers to account if they fail to protect workers.Workers have left their shifts in Chicago, Detroit, Houston and Miami, according to reports. A 2020 report commissioned by unions found that around three-quarters of almost 800 female workers at restaurants and franchises had been harassed at work. McDonald’s pledged earlier this year to require all workers at both corporate and franchise outlets to undergo anti-harassment training. A BBC report shared a statement from McDonald’s, which said: "Every single person working at a McDonald's restaurant deserves to feel safe and respected when they come to work, and sexual harassment and assault have no place in any McDonald's restaurant. "We know more work is needed to further our workplace ambitions, which is why all 40,000 McDonald's restaurants [worl