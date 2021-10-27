US McDonald’s workers protest against handling of harassment claims

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.McDonald’s workers have walked out in 12 US cities in protest against how the restaurant chain has dealt with sexual harassment claims. Fight for $15, the campaign group that organised the action, said workers had filed more than 50 complaints or lawsuits alleging harassment at McDonald’s outlets. While McDonald’s has said that “sexual harassment and assault have no place” at its restaurants, Fight for $15 claims that those run as a franchise are doing little to tackle the problem. The group has supported five strikes over harassment since 2018, arguing that McDonald’s has “largely ignored” complaints from frontline workers. It has also launched a ‘#metoo, McDonald’s’ petition and campaign in conjunction with the American Civil Liberties Union where workers have demanded greater accountability from the company, including a “clear and safe reporting system when we experience sexual harassment”. It also wants the chain to hold managers to account if they fail to protect workers.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.