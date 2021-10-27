Sexual harassmentUnofficial industrial actionLatest NewsEmployee relationsHospitality

US McDonald’s workers protest against handling of harassment claims

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher A report commissioned by unions found hundreds of McDonald's employees had been harassed at work
RYO Alexandre / Shutterstock.com
A report commissioned by unions found hundreds of McDonald's employees had been harassed at work
RYO Alexandre / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

McDonald’s workers have walked out in 12 US cities in protest against how the restaurant chain has dealt with sexual harassment claims. Fight for $15, the campaign group that organised the action, said workers had filed more than 50 complaints or lawsuits alleging harassment at McDonald’s outlets. While McDonald’s has said that “sexual harassment and assault have no place” at its restaurants, Fight for $15 claims that those run as a franchise are doing little to tackle the problem. The group has supported five strikes over harassment since 2018, arguing that McDonald’s has “largely ignored” complaints from frontline workers. It has also launched a ‘#metoo, McDonald’s’ petition and campaign in conjunction with the American Civil Liberties Union where workers have demanded greater accountability from the company, including a “clear and safe reporting system when we experience sexual harassment”. It also wants the chain to hold managers to account if they fail to protect workers. Workers have left their shifts in Chicago, Detroit, Houston and Miami, according to reports. A 2020 report commissioned by unions found that around three-quarters of almost 800 female workers at restaurants and franchises had been harassed at work. McDonald’s pledged earlier this year to require all workers at both corporate and franchise outlets to undergo anti-harassment training. A BBC report shared a statement from McDonald’s, which said: "Every single person working at a McDonald's restaurant deserves to feel safe and respected when they come to work, and sexual harassment and assault have no place in any McDonald's restaurant. "We know more work is needed to further our workplace ambitions, which is why all 40,000 McDonald's restaurants [worl
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Baroness Casey to lead review of Met Police...

Culture of sexism at Jeff Bezos’s rocket firm,...

MP seeks ban on NDA use in sexual...

Porsche salesman unfairly dismissed for joining in with...

US games giant beset by ‘frat boy’ culture,...

Employers to be liable if they don’t prevent...

Blog post alleges sexual harassment and misogyny in...

Strip restaurants of Michelin stars for bullying, says...

Salesperson asked ‘can I get you pregnant?’ wins...

What can employers do to provide safe workplaces...