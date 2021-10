Proportion in low-paid jobs lowest on record

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

According to the Office for National Statistics’ Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) only 14.2% of employee jobs in 2021 were considered low paid, based on hourly rates, and 25.5% were considered low paid based on gross weekly earnings. Both proportions are the lowest since the ONS began recording earnings this way in 1997. Low pay is defined as pay that is less than two-thirds of median hourly pay. However, as with its gender pay gap data , the ONS warned that interpreting average earnings is difficult at the moment, because furlough may have affected average earnings and the pandemic could have affected data collection.Full-time employees saw a significant increase in their weekly pay, compared with 2020 levels. Median weekly pay for full time employees was £611 in April 2021, up 4.3% on a year earlier. This rate of growth was the highest since 2008, but the ONS said that furlough and pandemic effects had to be taken into consideration. Construction sector employees saw the greatest rebound in full-time gross weekly earnings. In 2019-20 their pay dipped 10.4%, but in 2020-21 it grew 16.8%. Weekly earnings for full-time manufacturing workers grew 8.3% between April 2020 and April 2021, while those in the wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and moto