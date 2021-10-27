Proportion in low-paid jobs lowest on record

Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) only 14.2% of employee jobs in 2021 were considered low paid, based on hourly rates, and 25.5% were considered low paid based on gross weekly earnings. Both proportions are the lowest since the ONS began recording earnings this way in 1997. Low pay is defined as pay that is less than two-thirds of median hourly pay. However, as with its gender pay gap data, the ONS warned that interpreting average earnings is difficult at the moment, because furlough may have affected average earnings and the pandemic could have affected data collection.The proportion of employees in low-paid jobs is at a record low, official figures have revealed, and median weekly pay has increased. According to the Office for National Statistics’