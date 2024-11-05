Latest NewsInflationPay & benefits

Wages to rise at above-inflation rates, report finds

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam shutterstock / ELUTAS
shutterstock / ELUTAS

Wages are expected to increase at a rate higher than inflation for the first time since before the pandemic, new data has found.

The fourth Global Salary Planning report by UK-based pay and reward consultancy 3R Strategy showed that the gap between inflation and pay rises has shrunk, with 2024 figures suggesting a median pay budget of 4% compared to the Office for National Statistics latest inflation rate standing at 1.7%.

According to the study, which surveyed organisations in more than 40 countries and across 20-plus industries globally, next year could also see higher-than-inflation increases, with budgets expected to be 3.5% while inflation is forecast at 2% to 2.5% in 2025.

The report asked respondents to submit pay review data for 2024, as well as their 2025 forecasts as a percentage of the base salary bill. It also examined pay transparency, communication, performance-related pay, the use of salary data, and gender pay gap reporting.

Pay increases and inflation

Wage growth slows but remains ahead of inflation

Inflation hits target as median pay awards remain under 5%

Pay awards and inflation continue to diverge

Figures showed that in 2022, median pay budgets were mostly set at 5% while inflation soared to 8.6%. A year later, pay rates remained the same while inflation fell to 6.3%. However, this year’s data paints a different picture, indicating that UK employees will see their pay packets rise above inflation rates for the first time post-Covid.

In the UK, the report revealed the financial services sector has the biggest pay budgets for 2025 at 5%, while the charity and media and arts sectors will see lowest rises at 2% and 2.8%, respectively.

But employers will need to factor the planned national living wage rate increase of 6.7% from April 2025 into their planned budgets, 3R Strategy has warned.

It also highlighted that with employer National Insurance contributions set to rise from 13.8% to 15%, the impact on pay budgets remains to be seen, but some organisations may pass this on to the workforce by reducing their wage increase budget.

Commenting on the data, founder and managing director of 3R Strategy Rameez Kaleem said he was pleased to note that UK employees are expected to see real growth in their salaries for the first time since the pandemic, in contrast to last year’s findings.

He said: “As UK inflation has declined significantly over the past year and interest rates have begun to ease, this is an encouraging sign for all employees struggling with the high cost of living. We hope our report will serve as a valuable resource for 2025 salary planning to help businesses attract and retain talent.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

ONS: real wages rose 2.9% over the year...

Modest rise in hiring intentions as business confidence...

Boeing workers on strike reject 35% pay rise

Pay deals stall in September and set to...

Bankers’ bonuses to be further deregulated

Disability pay gaps remain stable

Labour market figures October 2024: a mixed picture

More than 2m left with less than £10...

HR leaders blame salary expectations for recruitment struggles

EV salary sacrifice: the second hand option