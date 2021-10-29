Wales toughens Covid measures and wants more homeworking

work at home where possible and the use of a Covid pass in theatres, concert halls and cinemas. Businesses are likely to be asked to look at their risk assessments and review social distancing guidelines in the workplace, while self-isolation guidance for people who are fully vaccinated will also change. Currently they are not required to isolate, but the government will now ask people to do so if someone in their household has symptoms or tests positive, until they get a negative PCR test.Businesses will be encouraged to resume homeworking in Wales as the country's high Covid infection rates persist. Wales has the highest Covid rate of any of the UK nations – 686 per 100,000 people over seven days to last Saturday, compared with 481, 324 and 467 for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland respectively – leading its cabinet to meet on Thursday to finalise more stringent rules. These include advice to