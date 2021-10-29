Legal CORE: Law firms collaborate on major ethnic diversity initiative

pledged to better promote the careers of minority ethnic lawyers within their ranks and open themselves up for a frank discussion of racism by signing up to the Race Fairness Commitment (RFC), created by talent firm RARE. Around 50 firms have now made the pledge. In addition, more than 50 recruitment agencies already signed up to theThe first leadership-led, cross-firm collective aimed at improving the representation of black, Asian, and minority ethnic groups has been launched in the UK's legal industry. On Wednesday (27 October), eight founding firms – Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Freshfields, Herbert Smith Freehills, Linklaters, Macfarlanes, Norton Rose Fulbright and Slaughter and May – announced the Collaboration on Race and Ethnicity, known as Legal CORE. The firms began planning the initiative in 2020 as they acknowledged the need to promote diversity and inclusion in the industry and jointly tackle the challenges they faced in increasing representation. Law Society research shows that across the top 50 law firms black, Asian and minority ethnic groups are underrepresented at partner level. Rates of workplace wellbeing rate are also lower among minority ethnic workers compared with white solicitors, analysis by the Law Society and the Ethnic Minority Lawyers Division has found. And it has also been recognised that retention rates for minority ethnic solicitors are lower than for their white peers. [pullquote]There needs to be a deeper focus on black representation and an improvement across other ethnicities at law firms” – Paul Stacey, executive partner, Slaughter and May, co-chair of Legal CORE[/pullquote] The new initiative’s aim is to significantly increase minority ethnic representation in private practice by working collectively to drive action and facilitate a fundamental shift across the legal sector. The Legal CORE initiative may be the first cross-firm collaboration in this area, but in 2020, as Black Lives Matters protests gained traction, 17 leading law firms, including seven of the top 10 by revenue,