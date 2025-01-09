What employers need to know about immigration in 2025

As we move into 2025, changes in the UK’s immigration landscape will further impact employers, and individuals wishing to travel to the UK for work or personal reasons. What should organisations looking to bring in overseas talent look out for in 2025, asks Bates Wells’ head of immigration Chetal Patel.

Transition to eVisas

UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) will continue the transition to a fully digital immigration system. In 2024, the process began for replacing physical documents, such as Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs), with digital eVisas. UKVI has confirmed that expired documents will be valid for international travel for a limited time until 31 March 2025. This is likely linked to the fact that individuals were facing technical issues in obtaining eVisas and concerns that the technical issues could lead to a Windrush-style scandal. This extended timeline will most likely be kept under review.

Top tips

Individuals are advised to retain their old/previous immigration status documents to ensure smooth entry into the UK.

Once individuals have obtained their eVisas, they should check that the information is accurate and report any errors.

Employers don’t need to be informed if existing employees have transitioned to eVisas.

Electronic travel authorisation

In 2024, UKVI introduced the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system which required individuals to apply for pre-authorisation before travelling to the UK as visitors.

The rollout has been introduced in stages and from 8 January 2025, nationals in 49 countries and territories must possess an ETA before travelling to the UK.

This stage of the process will impact citizens from the US, Canada, Australia, and other non-EU/EEA, who previously did not need any pre-authorisation before travelling to the UK.

From 2 April 2025, EU nationals, except for Irish citizens, will also be required to have applied and been granted an ETA before travelling to the UK.

Top tips

Individuals should plan ahead and build in extra time for the ETA process.

Global organisations who host staff from overseas-linked entities for business meetings will need to forward plan and flag this requirement to individuals ahead of travel.

Tougher sponsorship scrutiny

Over the past few years, UKVI has made it crystal clear that enforcing sponsor compliance is a top priority. In 2024, the government took a stricter and more focused approach to sponsor licence compliance. Notably, 513 skilled worker sponsor licences had been revoked by Q3 of 2024, surpassing the total of 377 revocations in all of 2023. Sponsorship is viewed as a privilege and not a “right”, therefore this increased scrutiny is expected to continue into 2025.

UKVI has already begun implementing measures and updated its guidance to introduce a new set of restrictions on skilled worker sponsors from passing on the cost of a sponsor licence application, or associated administrative costs to a sponsored worker.

Top tips

Employers who hold sponsor licences should carry out annual reviews / MOTs of their processes to check that they have the correct systems in place to comply with their sponsor duties.

Changes to UKVI policy will continue so it will be important to remain on top of key changes.

Targeting of rogue employers

The new Employment Rights Bill is set to introduce new measures targeting “rogue” employers who abuse the UK visa system. Employers who repeatedly breach immigration rules, or commit serious employment law breaches, such as not paying the national minimum wage, will face extended bans on hiring overseas workers. Repeat offenders will be barred for at least two years and be subject to ‘cooling-off’ periods.

MAC and government policy reviews

In its annual 2024 report, the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has confirmed that the government has requested a yearly assessment of key sectors’ use of the immigration system. MAC has already been tasked with examining the use of work immigration routes for IT and engineering professionals.

The government is expected to release a white paper in early 2025 addressing the link between visa sponsorship and training. This proposal could mean that employers will need to demonstrate a commitment to upskilling the domestic workforce before they can sponsor workers.

These policy reviews will undoubtedly shape immigration policy moving forward.

Conclusion

2025 promises a year of further changes for UK immigration. As the UK immigration system goes fully digital, employers must stay informed about the latest developments to ensure compliance. From the expansion of the ETA scheme to potential changes in visa sponsorship linked to training, businesses must adapt to the evolving landscape.

