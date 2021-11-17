University staff stage three-day strike over pensions, pay and conditions

held two strike ballots earlier this month: the pensions ballot saw 76% of members who took part vote in favour of a strike and 88% voted for action short of a strike; while the pay and working conditions ballot saw 70% of the turnout back strike action and 85% vote for action short of a strike.Academics at 58 universities have voted to strike for three days in December in a long-running dispute over pension cuts, pay and working conditions. The University and College Union (UCU) has urged university leaders to start negotiating to avoid disruption across campuses between Wednesday 1 December and Friday 3 December. The union is concerned about cuts to guaranteed pensions, pay reductions, worker casualisation, pay gaps and “unsafe” workloads. It has asked for universities to improve their pay offers and commit to meaningful action to end the use of casual contracts, alleviate workloads and address gender and ethnicity pay gaps. The union has also claimed that pension scheme members stand to lose 35% of guaranteed pensions, and wants university leaders to take action on this. It