University staff stage three-day strike over pensions, pay and conditions

by Ashleigh Webber
Academics at 58 universities have voted to strike for three days in December in a long-running dispute over pension cuts, pay and working conditions. The University and College Union (UCU) has urged university leaders to start negotiating to avoid disruption across campuses between Wednesday 1 December and Friday 3 December. The union is concerned about cuts to guaranteed pensions, pay reductions, worker casualisation, pay gaps and “unsafe” workloads. It has asked for universities to improve their pay offers and commit to meaningful action to end the use of casual contracts, alleviate workloads and address gender and ethnicity pay gaps. The union has also claimed that pension scheme members stand to lose 35% of guaranteed pensions, and wants university leaders to take action on this. It held two strike ballots earlier this month: the pensions ballot saw 76% of members who took part vote in favour of a strike and 88% voted for action short of a strike; while the pay and working conditions ballot saw 70% of the turnout back strike action and 85% vote for action short of a strike. As well as the three day walkout across 58 campuses, staff at 64 universities will take action short of strike, including working strictly to contract and refusing to undertake any additional duties. This will take place for an indefinite period during the five months that staff are able to take industrial action. UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “UCU has repeatedly asked employers to meet with us to try to resolve these disputes. But while we set out pragmatic solutions that could halt widespread disruption to UK campuses, university bosses refuse to revoke unnecessary, swingeing pension cuts or even to nego
