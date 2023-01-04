OfficesWorking from homeHybrid workingLatest News

Tuesday to Thursday most popular working week, data shows

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Marlow in Bucks saw activity increase by 33% thanks to more people working from home
Employees tend to go into the office between Tuesday and Thursday, according to an analysis of mobile phone data.

PlaceMake.io and Visitor Insights looked at anonymised data for more than 500 high streets between 2019 and 2022, and discovered that the typical office working week has changed since the pandemic.

The study found that there was increased activity in suburban and small towns as fewer employees commuted to major cities and worked from home. Seaside towns were also busier than before the pandemic.

According to PlaceMake.io, the towns recording the biggest increase in activity included Marlow, Glossop, Matlock, Colchester, Buxton and Melton Mowbray. Activity in Marlow and Glossop increased by a third.

Kirkby in Merseyside saw footfall up by 160% over three years, the research found.

Seaside town activity increased by a significant margin, with Morecambe seeing a 70% rise, Budleigh Salterton a 59% rise, and Porthcawl a 55% rise.

PlaceMake.io founder Chlump Chatkupt told BBC News: “The places that have thrived have a more balanced, diverse mix of office, residential and retail.

“Residents are spending more time at home and in their local community and finding they can do a lot without venturing too far out.”

In May 2022, an analysis of labour force data by the TUC found that regular working from home in the UK had tripled since before the pandemic.

And in December, recruitment platform Indeed identified that Worthing in West Sussex was the ‘Zoom town’ of Europe, having seen the biggest rise in hybrid and remote working opportunities.

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

