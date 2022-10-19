Empowering talent to drive productivity (webinar)

Thursday 24 November 2022, 11:00am GMT

As employers are faced with a dearth of suitable candidates, HR professionals have made upskilling their workforces the priority to ensure they meet future challenges.

No business is immune to the transformations that are taking place. A changing economic climate combined with the impact of technology on job roles is forcing organisations to accelerate their digitalisation to build a more agile and adaptable workforce.

Recent data from HR analysts the Fosway Group show that learning, talent and workforce management is no longer a nice-to-have. Organisations with slow digital learning adoption were three times more likely to have struggled to cope with the pandemic, compared with those with a mature approach to digital learning.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with SumTotal, examines this organisational maturity and how HR professionals can develop learning and talent management strategies that support both their employees and their business goals.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by David Perring, director of research at Fosway Group, and Mike Smith, learning operations manager at Direct Line Group, to provide insights into blending learning and talent management approaches to make your staff more agile and productive.

How your organisation can move from a siloed approach to learning and talent management to a fully optimised one

Where your business currently lies in terms of organisation maturity

How learning can drive productivity

The degree to which technology can supports intelligence and analytics, learning and development, onboarding, and employee engagement.

David Perring is director of research at Fosway Group. An HR professional for over 30 years, David has always been at the forefront of innovation and has retained a strong sense of optimism, energy and passion for transforming organisational learning and performance. He independently explores the experiences of practitioners and suppliers to understand the realities of what’s happening in corporate learning, talent development and HR. Inspiring change by sharing what truly makes a difference.

Mike Smith is learning operations manager for Direct Line Group. A 20-year learning professional with a prior career in insurance underwriting. He is also a qualified executive coach with a learning background spanning all facets of the learning cycle. In more recent years, Mike became passionate about user experience and how utilising data and campaign can enhance a successful learning experience. He has worked with SumTotal for two years collaborating closely with the SumTotal team to push the capabilities of the platform.