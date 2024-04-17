XpertHR becomes Brightmine in strategic rebrand

XpertHR has rebranded as Brightmine in a shift that recognises that HR’s role is becoming more complex and has a greater need for data analytics.

HR, legal and compliance insights will remain at the centre of the new brand, but these will be complemented by up-to-date data sets and AI-enabled technology to provide further assistance with compensation planning, pay equity analysis, and employment law compliance.

“The workforce has undergone a transformational shift in the past five years, requiring businesses to become more adept at navigating regulatory, social and strategic workforce decisions,” said CEO Scott Walker.

“Organisations are growing increasingly aware of the need to show business value from the HR function, demanding clear data-driven decision making and new approaches to enhancing the employee experience, risk management and talent strategy.

“As the workforce evolution continues, Brightmine will partner with HR leaders to illuminate the way to brighter business outcomes.”

Walker told Personnel Today the business has evolved over the past decade, much like HR professionals’ role has changed and become increasingly complex, so the rebrand was a natural next step.

He said the new brand represents the “optimism” surrounding HR’s role in business and the need for it use robust data to dig deeper into trends.

Information delivery will be aided by generative AI to make it easier for HR professionals to find what they need, but Walker said Brightmine’s compliance content will still be collated and reviewed by human experts.

Although it has lost the ‘HR’ element from its name, Walker said HR professionals are still at the centre of its offer, while its insights will also appeal to HR adjacent functions such as reward and compensation or EDI professionals.

Gemma Todd, head of HR services and projects at Kingswood Group, said: “Solutions like those available through Brightmine allow HR professionals to sit at the top table and work alongside other senior leadership with the assurance and confidence that the insights, advice and guidance that they’re drawing on from Brightmine is current, it’s relevant, it’s legally compliant and it’s of a very high standard.”

Personnel Today launched XpertHR in 2001 in a joint venture with the legal publisher Butterworth. Part of the FTSE-listed RELX group, XpertHR divested Personnel Today in 2017 to DVV Media International, but the two brands continue to co-operate around certain publishing activities.

